Cardi B won’t face charges after throwing mic at audience member

Cardi B will not face criminal charges for tossing her microphone at a concertgoer who threw her drink at the rapper, authorities confirmed.

In a statement sent to TODAY.com Aug. 3, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the case lacked the evidence needed to charge the 30-year-old with battery.

“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence,” the statement said. “No charges will be filed in relation to this case.”

TODAY.com also received a statement from Cardi B’s attorneys about the incident.

“On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter,” her lawyers said.

Earlier this week, a clip from the artist’s Las Vegas performance at Drai’s Las Vegas went viral across multiple social media platforms.

In the video, Cardi B was shown rapping along to her hit “Bodak Yellow” on stage when a person in the crowd tossed their drink at her. The Grammy-winner responded by hurling her microphone at the concertgoer.

She appeared to yell at the person as security jumped into the crowd and removed the woman from the audience.

Cardi B later reacted to the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter, by sharing a video of the fracas with her song “Jealousy” playing in the background.

One day after the performance, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to NBC News that a woman filed a battery report following the incident.

Police did not identify the woman, but the report said she “was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage” at the venue.

Cardi B joined singers like Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and more who have had objects thrown at them during recent events.

In June, Rexha was hit by a phone at her New York City concert, leaving her with a bruised and bloodied eye. The singer was treated at a hospital.

The suspect, Nicolas Malvagna, is currently facing misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault.

