Cardi B’s Original Nyx Super Bowl Commercial Cut From Broadcast After NFL ‘Disapproved’ of Duck Plump ‘Innuendo’

Nyx Professional Makeup had to pivot from its original commercial that was intended to debut during the Super Bowl on Sunday after NFL representatives “disapproved” of the content, according to a representative for the cosmetics brand.

Cardi B is set to headline Nyx’s first-ever Super Bowl commercial, which promotes their latest viral product, Duck Plump, a high-pigment plumping gloss. As of Feb. 11, Nyx has confirmed that only the first 15 seconds of the commercial will air in New York, Los Angeles and nationally on Univision, as the full spot was not approved for broadcast. The new “blackout” spot will feature a QR code, sending viewers to an extended, uncut version of the original ad.

Nyx’s Duck Plump High Pigment Plumping Gloss in “Cherry Spice.”

In the first half of the spot, Cardi B explains how the product delivers “bigger” and “plumper” results. The second half features a comedic twist, showing how American men have looked past the fact that it’s a lipgloss. They’ve failed to spot the “U” in the word “duck,” discovering that they’ve misused the product. This innuendo is what led to the full commercial being pulled from the airwaves.

“As a female-led brand with female creators behind the work, we’re proud of our creative idea, which flips the script on male stereotypes with lighthearted humor,” said Yasmin Dastmalchi, general manager U.S. at Nyx Professional Makeup, in a statement. “As a bold brand rooted in entertainment, and as a first-time advertiser on Super Bowl Sunday, our intention was to make everyone laugh during the big game. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

A new, limited-edition shade of Duck Plump gloss called “Cherry Spice,” worn by Cardi in the upcoming ad, is available to shop exclusively at nyxcosmetics.com and at Ulta Beauty.

Nyx plans to re-invest in other platforms to maximize awareness of the original spot. Additionally, fans will be able to enjoy experiential activations including tailgates at select Ulta locations throughout the U.S.

According to the brand, Cardi’s Super Bowl spot intends to parody male stereotypes while highlighting the gloss’ extreme plumping sensation, which is created by its spicy ginger-infused formula.

With Nyx, Cardi B scores her first beauty partnership. The rapper has previously fronted campaigns for Pepsi, Skims, McDonald’s and Balenciaga. She’s also collaborated with Reebok on a line of bestselling sneakers.

