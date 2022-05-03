Cardi B showcases post-baby curves in custom Versace at the 2022 Met Gala

Cardi B wore custom Versace to this year's Met Gala(Photo by Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Cardi B has mastered Met Gala glam.

The mom of two rocked custom Versace for the event and fans are gushing over her interpretation of this year's theme.

"The Queen of Rap has arrived. Slaying the theme," wrote one user.

"Gilded? Check. Glamour? Check. I think Cardi B nailed the 2022 Met Gala theme. #MetGala2022," shared another

The look featured intricate chain layering and signature Versace embellishments.

Her neck was stacked from collarbone to jowl with chunky Versace chains that matched the accompanying chains that wrapped around her forearms to just above her fingertips, matching her blinged-out stiletto nails.

For hair, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper opted for a high up-do with a front fringe and completed the look with a dramatic cat-eye.

In Met Gala's past, the Bronx native has served consistent looks, with some fashion enthusiasts calling her their "kryptonite"

Cardi can do no wrong fashion-wise in my eyes she’s like my fashion kryptonite…. https://t.co/16Y56KRoqf — anne boleyn (@dresshistories) May 3, 2022

Her take on this year's theme was quite simple: "Gold… regal."

"A lot of fans don't get the theme because they think it's like gilded, it's supposed to be like an era but gilded is gold it's regal, it could be any era from it," she told host LaLa Anthony.

As heavily embellished as the dress was, it still showcased Cardi's famed figure, which she says has only gotten better post-baby.

"No lipo surgery can give me what my son gave me," she said.

Cardi B, 29, welcomed son Wave with husband Offset in September 2022.

