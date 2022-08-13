Cardi B reveals the vegetable juice she uses to give a 'shine' to her hair

Cardi B shares that she uses onion juice to give her hair extra shine. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Cardi B is sharing her haircare routine.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 29, took to Instagram on Friday to share a before and after photo of her long dark hair. She revealed that her secret to getting her shiny locks isn’t a special shampoo or hair mask. Instead, Cardi said she uses onion juice to support healthy hair.

“My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair,” the Hustlers actress explained. “I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey. I stopped cause I got really lazy. Its odorless and I notice that it’s been giving a shine to my hair.”

Cardi’s preferred method isn’t new — and many dermatologists say it can support hair regrowth . The sulfur found in onion juice is thought to support collagen production.

Followers flocked to the artist’s comment section with thoughts on her post. One wrote, “Let me get to boiling. Does it matter which type of onion?” Another added, “Gone head and drop a hair care line Cardi! Or a hair book or sumn! Cus the results is thereeeee.”

Cardi teased her haircare routine earlier this week on TikTok, writing, “I beem using secret vegetable water on my hair….can you guess which vegetable is it? …heres a clue,I did a tutorial on it about 6 years ago.”

In November 2021, the Love & Hip Hop: New York alum shared her thoughts on her hair in an Instagram post.

“Why everytime I post my natural hair I hear ‘you’re MIXED you’re supposed to have long hair’? That’s not true and very misleading. I been posting pics of my hair journey for years and being mixed don’t mean your hair is always long and curly, that wasn’t my case,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself as a child. “Since I was a child I have problems with managing my hair and couple years ago I find different methods that work for me and look at my length now. They’ll try to make us believe our hair won’t grow this long it’s not true. A lot of hair products we used back then wasn’t good for our hair but that’s all we had to choose from also we couldn’t afford to get to the salon regularly, if at all. now everybody is getting better options, making affordable GOOD products, learning from natural hair YouTube and tiktok about how to care for our hair better.”

She added that she wants women of color with tighter curl patterns to know they don’t have “bad hair.”

“There’s no such thing as bad hair,” she explained. “And ‘good’ hair don’t mean a certain texture. ALL HAIR IS GOOD.”

