Cardi B rocks stunning red sequin gown in first red carpet appearance since giving birth

Cardi B is a fashion icon in the making!

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old rapper shared several photos of herself rocking a stunning red sequin gown that she paired with an extravagant red cape that featured large feathers during the Mugler runway show for Paris Fashion Week. This marks the first appearance the star has made since giving birth to her son earlier this month.

"MUGLER MAMI," she captioned the post tagging the designer's Instagram page.

Celebrity friends and fans flooded the comments to let her know how amazing she looks post-baby.

"WOW," Chloe Bailey said.

"You make this sh*t look so easyyyy," JT noted.

"JUST HAD A BABY AND YOU COME BACK WITH THIS LOOK! Goddess," a fan wrote.

"That snap back is insaneee," another person praised.

"She just gave birth less than a month ago. Wow !!" a commenter added.

In early September, Cardi shared a photo of her and husband, Offset, in a hospital bed holding their baby boy, whose name they have yet to reveal. This makes their second child together as they already share daughter Kulture, 3.

Cardi is no stranger to making waves in the fashion world and has continually been recognized for her sense of style. During Vogue's Forces of Fashion summit in 2019, the "Up" rapper opened up about what it has meant to her to be able to participate in important fashion shows.

“I’ve worked so hard to be able to get to these shows. When it comes to the fashion industry, they don’t care if you’ve got number one hits, all the awards, if you just ain’t stylin’ right, they just ain’t gonna invite you to their shows, they just don’t care. You’ve got to be into it and you’ve got to have a sense of style,” she said.

She also said that being shoulder to shoulder with some of the most powerful names in fashion was akin to lyrics from an original song featured in the classic The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

“There’s a song in it that anytime I go to an event that I’ve always wanted to go to, I always play it in my head. It goes, ‘Hey now, hey now, this is what dreams are made of,’” Cardi continued. “That’s how I feel every single time that I get invited to these fashion events because we work our ass off, we make sure everything is on point from the amount of cleavage is shown to the way that clothing is tailored.”