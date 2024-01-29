Caramelized Sweet Potato Miso Soup Recipe

In the thick of winter, nothing beats the comforting feeling of eating a steaming hot bowl of soup — actually, that comforting feeling is one we like to enjoy year-round. This soup combines the natural sweetness of caramelized sweet potatoes with the umami richness of miso for a delicious twist on a classic pureed soup. The secret to caramelizing the sweet potatoes is giving them a good coating of oil and maple syrup before roasting, and then combining them with other savory ingredients before blending smooth.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Miso paste has recently become one of my go-to ingredients for many recipes. It adds a salty umami flavor and because it is fermented and offers many health benefits, including being good for digestion and the immune system." Keep reading to learn how to take basic everyday vegetables and turn them into a creamy bowl of caramelized goodness. Added bonus — the soup will last all week in the fridge making it perfect for meal prepping.

Gather The Ingredients For Caramelized Sweet Potato Miso Soup

To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up sweet potatoes, onion, celery, carrots, garlic, ginger, and lemon. "Many stores carry a wide variety of sweet potatoes and yams. You'll want to make sure you are buying the type that is orange inside and not Japanese sweet potatoes that are white inside. They have a much drier texture and won't work as well in this soup," Hahn explains. Be sure to also grab some miso paste and fresh cilantro. Finally, you'll need some maple syrup, avocado oil, salt, vegetable broth, and smoked paprika.

Step 1: Preheat The Oven

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Step 2: Dress The Sweet Potatoes

Add the sweet potatoes to a bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon oil, maple syrup, and ½ teaspoon salt.

Step 2: Roast The Sweet Potatoes

Lay the sweet potatoes on a baking sheet and bake in the oven for 30 minutes or until the edges are brown and caramelized.

Step 4: Add Oil To A Pot

Meanwhile, add the remaining oil to a large pot and bring the heat to medium-high.

Step 5: Saute The First Few Ingredients

Add the onion, celery, carrots, garlic, and ginger. Saute for 8 minutes, stirring frequently.

Step 6: Build The Soup And Simmer

Add the broth, miso paste, smoked paprika, and remaining salt and cook on medium heat for 20 minutes.

Step 7: Add The Cooked Sweet Potatoes

When the sweet potatoes are done, add them to the pot along with 2 cups of water.

Step 8: Blend The Soup

Blend the soup by either transferring the soup to an upright blender and blending in batches, or by using an immersion blender. Return to the pot if you use an upright blender.

Step 9: Squeeze In Fresh Lemon Juice

Add the lemon juice and stir.

Step 10: Top Off With Cilantro

Garnish with cilantro and serve.

How Can I Customize This Sweet Potato Miso Soup?

Because this soup is blended you can easily add in a variety of other vegetables to the roasting pan to cook alongside the sweet potatoes. Red or orange bell peppers work well, as do cherry tomatoes. Just roast for the same time as the sweet potatoes. You can also add some greens to the soup and add them right to the blender at the end of cooking time.

For a heartier soup you can add a cooked grain like quinoa or barley, or the miso soup lends itself well to adding rice or udon noodles. If you want a creamier texture you can add in some unsweetened coconut milk right after blending. Even a little soy or almond milk would work.

Experiment with herbs and spices to enhance the flavor profile. Instead of cilantro for topping, add green onions, parsley, or chopped chives to add a burst of freshness. Spices like cumin, curry powder, or a pinch of red pepper flakes can add warmth and depth.

What Can I Pair With This Sweet Potato Miso Soup?

There are countless serving options alongside this soup, and something like sushi rolls or sashimi can contrast nicely with the rich and savory notes of the miso soup. Stay on the plant-based theme of the meal and make vegetarian sushi rolls. "Making homemade sushi is a lot easier than you think. If you have a bamboo rolling mat and some sushi rice, you have what you need," Hahn says.

A side of edamame makes a great appetizer to serve with the soup or a fresh edamame salad with a sesame dressing can provide a cool and crunchy contrast to the warm soup. A crunchy Asian slaw with cabbage, carrots, and a sesame-soy dressing can provide a nice textural contrast. A simple seaweed salad with a sesame dressing can add a touch of umami and a different texture to the meal.

For a heartier option, grilled fish or chicken with a light marinade can complement the sweet potato miso soup without overpowering its flavors. The caramelized sweet potato notes harmonize well with grilled proteins.

Caramelized Sweet Potato Miso Soup Recipe

Prep Time: 10mCook Time: 30mYield: 6 ServingsIngredients

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped (about 6 cups)

2 tablespoons avocado oil, divided

2 teaspoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1 onion, diced

1 stalk celery, diced

2 carrots, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons grated ginger

4 cups vegetable broth

¼ cup white miso paste

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ lemon, juiced

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 F. Add the sweet potatoes to a bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon oil, maple syrup, and ½ teaspoon salt. Lay the sweet potatoes on a baking sheet and bake in the oven for 30 minutes or until the edges are brown and caramelized. Meanwhile, add the remaining oil to a large pot and bring the heat to medium-high. Add the onion, celery, carrots, garlic, and ginger. Saute for 8 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the broth, miso paste, smoked paprika, and remaining salt and cook on medium heat for 20 minutes. When the sweet potatoes are done, add them to the pot along with 2 cups of water. Blend the soup by either transferring the soup to an upright blender and blending in batches, or by using an immersion blender. Return to the pot if you use an upright blender. Add the lemon juice and stir. Garnish with cilantro and serve.

