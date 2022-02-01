Cara Delevingne wishes she had LGBTQ role models growing up: 'I do think I would have hated myself less'

Cara Delevingne has long been praised for being one of the most visible queer women in Hollywood, after coming out as bisexual early in her career, publicly dating women including Annie Clark of St. Vincent and Ashley Benson and later identifying as pansexual in a 2020 interview with Variety. But as she continues to make statements about her sexuality through brand collaborations for Pride and even her red carpet fashion, Delevingne reflects on the silver lining of having previously been closeted. "The one thing I'm happy about growing up queer and fighting it and hiding it is it gives me so much fire and drive to try to make people's lives easier in some way by talking about it," she told Harper's Bazaar UK.