Car of the Week: One of the Rarest Porsche 911s Ever Made Is Heading to Auction

The Porsche 911’s family tree is perhaps more bountiful than that of any automobile ever made. Parsed by model variant, model year, factory options, and special wishes, the tree that began as a single shoot in September of 1963 has grown thousands of branches hung with more than 1.2 million pieces of 911 fruit in the past 60 years. Within the 911 family, some model variants are especially rare, and one such car comes to Gooding & Company’s London sale, held at Hampton Court Palace in conjunction with the 11th Concours of Elegance, on September 1.

One of only 13 Porsche 911 Club Coupes ever built, and one of only two made in the right-hand-drive configuration, this example was created by Exclusive Manufaktur, Porsche’s customization division, and commemorates the 60th anniversary of Porsche clubs around the world. Porsche officially set up shop in 1948, and the first club dedicated to the marque, the Westfälischer Porsche Club Hohensyburg, was established by owners in 1952. According to the automaker, there are now more than 700 officially recognized clubs, not the least of which is the 65-year-old Porsche Club of America (pca.org) with more than 155,000 members.

The 2012 Porsche 911 Club Coupe being offered through Gooding & Company on September 1, 2023.

In the case of the Club Coupe, the quantity of only 13 honors the 13 founding members of that first official club, and such a low number makes it perhaps the rarest Porsche 911 production variant ever. Anyone who has tried to acquire a 911 in the last few years knows the trials attendant to actually getting one. All the more so when the extremely limited-edition 2012 Club Coupes were announced. Being eligible to own one meant winning a lottery, which was limited to 12 cars, as one example was retained for the Porsche museum. Each car was handed over to its respective buyer at a celebratory dinner in Stuttgart that was hosted by Wolfgang Porsche.

This Club Coupe, with its Cappuccino leather interior, is one of only two made in the right-hand-drive configuration.

The 991 series of the model, which replaced the 997 in 2011, soldiered on until it was succeeded by the 992 in 2019—the iteration that continues in production today. The classic 911 shape is enhanced by colorways unique to the Club Coupe: a Family Green exterior with Cappuccino leather interior. The color is based on the personal 993 Turbo S made for Wolfgang Porsche, and it’s not offered in the Porsche PTS (paint-to-sample) range, making this “Family Green” exclusive to the Club Coupe.

Porsche’s 3.8-liter flat-six engine is a classic too, delivering 430 hp at 7,500 rpm. And the mill is mated to a seven-speed PDK transmission. Fitted with the X51 Powerkit, the car also features special Sport Techno wheels and carbon-ceramic disc brakes with yellow calipers that add just the right accent to the exterior’s rare paint scheme.

The 430 hp car has only 7,895 miles on it.

This Club Coupe was originally delivered to Mike and Pauline Windsor, and was the only one destined for the UK. Documentation, which includes a letter from Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, explains the Club Coupe’s dark-green color, and is accompanied by photos of other green cars produced for the Porsche family. With only two owners from new, this example shows just 7,895 miles and is accompanied by a book on the club anniversary that’s limited to 250 copies. Also part of the package is a rare Club Coupe brochure and this car’s build sheet. The high-end estimate on this Gooding & Company lot is £375,000 (approximately $472,650 based on latest conversion rates).

A 2012 Porsche 911 Club Coupe.

