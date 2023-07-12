Clean your ride! This bestselling car vac with 162,000+ fans is only $15 for Prime Day
Here are just a few things that are probably in your car right now but shouldn’t be: dirt, Dorito dust, dog hair, tiny pieces of paper, pretzel remnants, an errant French fry from your last pit stop. But take heart: with Amazon's No. 1 bestselling car vacuum your ride will feel as fresh as when you first got it. And right now Prime members can get this handy sucker for just $15 (was $40) by applying the on-page coupon and typing in offer code 30VACPRIME at checkout. Happy Prime Day!
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner
With cyclonic force and strong suction, this compact and lightweight portable vacuum can tackle just about any mess in your car. The kit includes three attachments for detailing, a carry bag, a filter brush and a spare HEPA filter. Use the promo code at checkout for the full discount.
Now, next time there’s a Cheetos spill, don’t crush all that orange dust into the carpet. Just grab the ThisWorx car vac from the trunk, plug it into your car’s 12v outlet and clean like a pro. Thanks to a HEPA filter, the gadget also eradicates allergens to keep your car healthy and safe. Just think of all the money you’ll save by not having to hit the car wash as often!
Cordless vacs can be convenient, but they don’t always have enough power to get the job done the way a dedicated car vacuum does. This thing has a 110-watt motor and a 16-foot cord for getting in between seat cushions and the no man’s land down the sides. And a stiff brush lets you go crazy on stubborn messes. Over 162,000 Amazon shoppers gave it a perfect five-star rating.
The hand vac includes three different attachments, including a brush nozzle for pet hair. And this is so satisfying: Since the trash container is clear you can watch all that debris going into the machine. Ahhh.
It also makes a great present for anyone who takes frequent road trips. Reviewers are loving the convenience of this little guy: “The most impressive car vacuum,” raved a fan. “This thing is awesome! I have a 2018 Dodge Durango that sadly does not have leather seats. I own three dogs and it is just a nightmare pulling out my extension cord to vacuum my truck. I can now just plug this in and I’m good to go! The power in this vacuum is as good as it’s going to get for a car vacuum.”
A ride-share driver said they regularly use the vac, and said it helps them score great tips. “This is a terrific vacuum cleaner! Very easy to set up! This baby does the job!” they added.
“This is the best auto vacuum I have used,” said another happy customer. “It gets the things that other vacuums have not, like the fine dust that collects on the dash and console. The attachments seem built for a car as does the design and shape of this machine. Kudos to the design engineers. ThisWorx is well named because it does.”
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner
Keep this handy gadget in you car for all your summer road trips. Don't forget to apply the coupon and enter offer code 20WORXPRIME at checkout to maximize your savings.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount$10$50Save $40 with coupon
Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash$16
Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets$10$18Save $8
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$7$13Save $6
VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor$26$45Save $19 with coupon
Meguiar's Whole Car Air Refresher$8$13Save $5
Car Cache Purse Holder for Car$10$27Save $17 with coupon
Vacuums
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$380$600Save $220
MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$160$404Save $244 with coupon
Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum$91$250Save $159 with code and coupon
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$26$40Save $14 with coupon
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner$150$350Save $200
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner$100$266Save $166 with coupon
Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum$170$237Save $67
Kitchen
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block$128$345Save $217
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set$25$65Save $40
Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories$16$30Save $14
Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine$100$185Save $85
Cosori Food Dehydrator with 50 Recipes$42$68Save $26
Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven, 6-Quart$30$84Save $53
Home
Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow$30$60Save $30
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$10$20Save $10 with coupon
Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle$14$31Save $17
Morento Air Purifier$32$60Save $28 with coupon
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap$40$45Save $5 with code
Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage$15$42Save $27 with code