Cut the car clutter with this #1 bestselling trash can/organizer — it's just $10

How messy is your car? Don't worry, we won't judge — ours is no better! But maybe it's time to invest in an organizer for your ride. The Hotor Car Trash Can — on sale today for $10 (down from $18) — is the perfect solution. It's an easy way to dispose of trash and keep things tidy, thanks to the pockets on each side. And did we mention it's completely waterproof — and the bestselling product in its category with 27,000+ five-star fans? The one we've linked to has a two-gallon capacity, but if you need a slightly larger option, there's a three-gallon version on sale for $9 more.

Amazon Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $18 Save $8 A water- and leak-proof design means you don't need to worry about something unpleasant seeping into your floor mats. Alternatively, you can use this as an in-car organizer for accessories and other supplies. $10 at Amazon

Cars get messy. That's just how it is, especially if you commute to work every day. Far-flung coffee cups, random receipts and sometimes spills find their way into every nook and cranny. A bit of organization can prevent your car from turning into a disaster zone. A trash can gives you an easy place to dispose of food and empty drinks, while the organizer pockets on the side can hold tissues, wipes and cleaning supplies to tackle problems fast — before they become a better-left-unknown sticky substance in the bottom of your cup holder.

If you need the space for something else, this trash can folds away for easy storage (just make sure it's empty first). You can also use it to store things like chargers and snacks for long road trips. The inner lining is not only waterproof but easily removable. Just give it a quick toss in the washing machine to make it like-new again.

This nifty can trash can and organizer can help keep your vehicle neater. (Photo: Amazon)

The Car Trash Can from Hotor fits almost every type of vehicle. If you're a car buff that wants to keep your baby clean as can be, it's a great help. Taking a long-haul drive up to the mountains? This is the perfect place to keep your trail mix.

Just check out what some happy customers said. "I’ve had this for a year and i love it! it may look small, but I fit two grocery bags worth of trash in this little can! I appreciate the adjustable straps on it as well so I could perfectly fit it in my car. My only complaint is that I wish they sold the trash liners that originally come with it separately as I’d buy more of them! However, I’ve just been using it without a liner since I ran out and I haven’t had any leaks or accidents at all."

Best of all, the car trash can is on sale in 19 colors and patterns that range from subdued to abundantly flamboyant. Find the one that best fits your style, but just be aware that some of the other colors aren't as deeply discounted.

