Car show brings a new tradition for the community and church

TOPEKA (KSNT) – First Southern Baptist Church invited the community to rev their engines this Father’s Day.

The church hosted its inaugural DadFest car show in their parking lot. People got to bring in their vehicles to show off to the community.

DadFest was a joint idea between the one of the organizers and the pastor of the church.

“I came to him (the pastor) and said we have a big enough parking lot we otta do a car show,” Jay Christman said. “Doyle came up with the idea of doing it on Father’s Day and call it DadFest”

Along with the car show, people got to enjoy some food and had the chance to win some gift cards through giveaways. Some of the gift cards that were available to win were for local restaurants and Lowes.

The church hopes to continue this tradition and for it to grow in the years to come.

