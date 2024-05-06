Car seat check event to be held at Tolono Fire Protection District

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Do you need to install a new car seat for your child? The Tolono Fire Protection District wants to keep everyone safe and make sure it’s installed the right way.

This Wednesday, they’re hosting a car seat check event. It’ll be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tolono’s Fire Station 1 (214 North Bourne Street). The department and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police are working together to make it happen.

At the event, visitors will spend about 30 minutes with a certified expert who will let caregivers know if their children are in the right seats for their ages and sizes. They will also make sure car seats are installed correctly. If possible, attendees are asked to bring the child who will be riding in the car seat, the vehicle owner’s manual, and the car seat instruction manual.

The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said 82% of installed car seats were improperly used in Champaign County in 2023, and that car crashes are a leading cause of death for children with an average of two children a day being killed in 2021.

If you cannot attend but are still interested in a car seat check, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District also offers free car seat inspections on the second Monday of every month. To make an appointment, call 217-353-4932. Drive-ups are also welcome.

