Junk in the trunk? This wildly popular car organizer is only $23 for Memorial Day

Let's be honest: Your car is a mess. The loose papers, scattered snack wrappers, wayward charging cords snaking across your upholstery — they're befouling your vehicle's interior. You don't have to live like this. A trunk organizer can tidy up the inside of your vehicle and help you easily access stuff when you need it. Happily, Amazon just slashed the price of its popular trunk organizer to $23 just in time for Memorial Day. It's called the Drive Auto Trunk Organizer and it has nearly 52,000 five-star fans!

DRIVE AUTO PRODUCTS Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer $24 $30 Save $6 Bonus: This trunk and car organizer can be collapsed to half its size when that's all you need, or folded flat and stowed with ease. $24 at Amazon

Here's the deal: This organizer hangs out in your trunk or on your car seat where it can sort all your stuff. There's a tie-down strap system to keep it from flying all over the place while you drive. It's really sturdy and has a reinforced base, so you don't have to stress about it flopping over from the weight of your gear.

One of the coolest things about this organizer is that it easily folds up when you're not using it. (Though, trust us: You'll always be using it.) So, there's no chance it'll add more mess to your car. (That would be annoyingly ironic, no?)

Choose between tan, black and gray to find the one that best complements your interior.

OK, we'll admit — Drive is not the most inspired name for an auto-parts company. But this product is a thing of pure creative genius. (Photo: Amazon)

Fans can't get enough of this car organizer. "I love this thing. It is super well-made and fits A TON of stuff," said a five-star shopper. "I'm using it basically as an emergency kit. I was able to fit literally anything I need in the event of an emergency, including a change of clothes (with shoes), toiletries, a blanket, makeup and snacks, and I still have room to toss shopping bags in while I'm out so they don't roll around in my trunk."

"Sturdy, decent size. Works great in my car trunk," a happy customer said. "Emergency kit and jumper cables, as well as a tote full of grocery totes. Yes, I have a tote full of totes in my tote."

Another user pointed out that the organizer is handy on road trips, writing, "It was useful to store munching items when we went on a long car trip."

You — and your car — need this. Pick up this bestselling organizer at a sweet discount while you still can.

DRIVE AUTO PRODUCTS Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer $24 $30 Save $6 With several sizable compartments, it keeps groceries, jumper cables and whatever else you need for your driving experience sorted. Plus, there are handy mesh side pockets to hold your phone, keys, headphones and more. $24 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know, here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Meguiar's Deep Crystal Car Wash $4 $14 Save $9 See at Amazon

Fix-a-Flat Aerosol Emergency Flat-Tire Repair and Inflator $9 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Fbb Phone Mount for Car $12 $40 Save $28 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

House Day Car Seat Headrest Hooks $5 $7 Save $2 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $500 Save $400 with coupon See at Amazon

Whall Handheld Vacuum $40 $200 Save $160 with coupon See at Amazon

Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) $200 $230 Save $30 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $160 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $190 Save $80 with coupon See at Amazon

Black+Decker Steam Mop $38 $55 Save $17 See at Amazon

Oraimo Stick Vacuum $120 $180 Save $60 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set $125 $345 Save $220 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Henckels Statement 20-Piece White Handle Knife Set with Block $230 $510 Save $280 See at Amazon

Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

Home

Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks $7 $17 Save $10 See at Amazon

Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $20 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

Veva Air Purifier $98 $167 Save $69 with coupon See at Amazon

Amazon Basics Outdoor Zero Gravity Chairs $92 $150 Save $58 See at Amazon