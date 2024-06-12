A car lover's dream: Back to Bricks takes over downtown Port Huron

People walking along Huron Avenue during the Back to Bricks Promo Tour pit stop in Port Huron on June 11, 2024.

PORT HURON — Car lovers and general enthusiasts swarmed the streets of downtown Port Huron as the Back to Bricks Promo Tour made its final stop on Tuesday.

Back to Bricks Promo Tour is an annual traveling car show that makes its way across Michigan. The show is a way for the nonprofit, Back to Bricks, to promote its August main event show in Flint. Back to Bricks Executive Director Amber Taylor said the tour is all about camaraderie. She said the Back to Bricks was excited to partner with the city for one of its pitstops.

"The tour does like to touch water at some point, so Port Huron makes for a fun last stop," Taylor said.

Prior to Port Huron, the show also made stops in Jackson, Cadillac and Clare.

Over 300 classic cars were parked along Huron Avenue in downtown Port Huron Tuesday.

The interior of Ed Cleaver's 1960 Belaire at the Back to Bricks Promo Tour pit stop in Port Huron on June 11, 2024.

This was the first time Port Huron residents Dennis and Kathleen Kocis were drivers in the tour. They said they joined simply because they love classic cars and thought it was a good way to get into the community and meet new people.

Kathleen Kocis said she thought it was great that the city was hosting an event during the week rather than a weekend.

The Kocis's brought a 1955 Studebaker President.

Jerry Kroyciak with his 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme at the Back to Bricks Promo Tour pit stop in Port Huron on June 11, 2024.

Davidson resident Jerry Kroyciak has been participating in the promo tour for around 15 years. He said the tour is a showcase of camaraderie between car enthusiasts and people who simply enjoy driving.

"We travel as a group and meet new friends from all across the country," he said.

Kroyciak showcased a 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme.

Fort Gratiot resident, and one of the many drivers in the tour, Ed Cleaver said this year marks his 10th tour with the nonprofit. He said this tour is a car lover's dream. He said every community treats the drivers well when the tour makes its pit stops.

"I've seen cities in this state that I never knew existed," Cleaver said. "Each one is so amazing. The people always treat us good."

Cleaver drove in a 1960 Belaire for the promo tour. He said he's had the car for about six years.

Additionally, Cleaver said the tour helps to bring revenue to the communities it visits. He said everyone on the tour explores the community they come to, whether it means eating in restaurants, shopping or lodging.

