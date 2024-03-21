Get Your Car Connected: Best Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto Adapters for 2024



Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have been around for a while, but it's only in the last few model years that wireless app connection has been a standard feature on new cars. That is to say, while touchscreen infotainment systems have been rolling off showroom floors for years, many require a plug to connect your phone. So millions of new cars and trucks—vehicles only a few years old—are already behind the times. That's where a wireless adapter comes in.

Bridging the gap between your car's infotainment system and your devices, wireless adapters offer cordless connectivity for enhanced convenience. Often taking the shape of a small black box, most of these adapters not only serve the same purpose, but they also tend to look a lot alike. How is one supposed to tell the difference between the quality and the crap?

To find the best, the Gear Team considered a lot of factors—from cost, ease of use, brand reputation, and features to reviews, ratings, and customer satisfaction—to determine which wireless adapters deserved a spot on our list. Here's what we found.

Things to Consider

With so many smart car adapters out there, the untrained eye may have trouble seeing the value of one over the other. So here are a few things to consider when looking:

Apple CarPlay vs. Android Auto: CarPlay and Android Auto are both in-car infotainment apps that enable your car's touchscreen to imitate your phone's. They're very similar but cater to users of the two main mobile operating systems: Apple's iOS (iPhones and iPads) and Google's Android (everything else). We all know the notorious trouble these operating systems have getting along.

Surprisingly—and luckily for auto enthusiasts—many wireless infotainment adapters work with both CarPlay and Android Auto. But be sure to check that your device meets the software requirements of the adapter you've got your eye on.

Setup Process: Choose a wireless adapter that offers easy setup and installation. Look for plug-and-play options that require minimal wiring and configuration, allowing for hassle-free installation without the need for professional assistance.

Audio Quality: Consider the audio quality provided by the adapter. Look for adapters that support high-quality audio streaming to ensure clear and crisp sound reproduction from your smartphone's apps and services.

Additional Features: Explore additional features offered, such as voice commands, USB charging ports, and, if applicable, compatibility with Android Auto. These features can enhance the overall functionality and convenience of the adapter.

Best Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto Adapters

Ottoadapter MX

Ottocast offers an impressive range of products for turning your car, truck, or RV into a multimedia suite. The MX isn't the company's most feature-laden product—that would be P3 CarPlay AI Box—but it is one of the best wireless adapters on the market for both CarPlay and Android Auto.

The MX is made to be easy to use, connecting to your phone automatically when you start your vehicle after initial setup. A built-in 5GHz Wi-Fi module provides a stable network, ensuring that you always have a strong connection.

Ottocast offers a one-year warranty and 24-hour technical support should any issues arise.

5.0 Adapter

The fifth iteration of Carlinkit's CarPlay adapter, the 5.0 will work with any iPhone (so long as it's an iPhone 6 or better). It's also compatible with devices running Android 11 or better. It comes with two cables, one USB-C to -C and another USB-C to -A. Simply plug the USB-C end into the Carlinkit and the other end into your vehicle and the Carlinkit will open an interface allowing you to connect to your device via Bluetooth.



CarPlay Wireless Adapter

This little adapter from Teeran is a discreet no-frills solution for those seeking wireless connectivity for CarPlay and has received thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon. Setup is straightforward plug-and-play, eliminating the necessity for extra software, applications, or system updates. The device will store your preferences and will automatically connect whenever your car is turned on.

ACP-WLX

If you've updated your car stereo to a more modern head unit, this is the wireless adapter you need to run either CarPlay or Android Auto. We like the ACP-WLX because it offers a wide range of compatibility with brands such as Kenwood, Pioneer, JVC, Alpine, Sony, and more.

The device comes with two 12-inch cords, a USB-C to USB-A and a USB-C to USB-C, and there's a pass-through USB-A port for basic charging. The device is also accompanied by a one-year warranty for a bit of peace of mind.

Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto Adapter

The AutoSky Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto Adapter links your phone to your car stereo, enhancing your driving experience with convenience and hands-free functionality. It is designed to work harmoniously with over 600 vehicle models, ensuring smooth integration with your car's system.

Setting up and utilizing this device is simple; it even includes a USB-A-to-USB-C cable for vehicles equipped with USB-C ports. AutoSky provides regular online software updates, guaranteeing that you're always equipped with the latest features and improvements. You can also access YouTube and Netflix using a mobile hotspot, or you can watch your own content via the SD card slot.

FAQS

Are there any subscription fees or additional costs associated with using a CarPlay adapter?

Generally, there are no subscription fees or recurring costs associated with using a CarPlay adapter. However, you may need to purchase the adapter itself, and some advanced features or apps within CarPlay may require separate subscriptions or purchases.

Are CarPlay adapters easy to install?

Installation difficulty can vary depending on the specific adapter and your vehicle's setup. Generally, CarPlay adapters are designed to be relatively easy to install, often requiring simple plug-and-play connections. However, it's always a good idea to consult the installation instructions or seek help from a pro if needed.

Can I use CarPlay adapters with older iPhone models?

Yes, CarPlay adapters are compatible with older iPhone models as long as they meet the minimum requirements for CarPlay functionality. However, some advanced features or apps within CarPlay may be limited by the capabilities of your iPhone model.

Why Trust Us?

Road & Track and its sibling publications at Hearst Autos represent three of the most influential automotive publications in the world. We rely on decades of experience in the automotive and gear spaces to help readers make informed purchasing choices. Read more about our testing process here.

With the legacies of Autoweek, Car and Driver, and Road & Track behind us, the Hearst Autos Gear Team is more concerned with the trust our readers have in us than our bottom line. We won't tell you to buy something if we wouldn't buy it ourselves or recommend it to our friends, and we'll never claim to have used or tested something we haven't.

We've evaluated dozens of products, from floor mats and rooftop cargo carriers to wiper blades and electric bikes. Our picks and recommendations of products and gear are based on testing and knowledge, not hype.

