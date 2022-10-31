For $6, you can't afford not to try the slime-like gel that leaves cars spotless!

While your car vacuum can do a great job sucking up the dirt left over on the seats or floor, it can't get everything — like the crumbs in your cup holder, the dust in your vents or the sand from your last beach trip, but there's a tool that gets right up in all those nooks and crannies and leaves your car looking like you just drove off the lot. Pulidiki — the brand behind the super-popular Car Gel — an Amazon No. 1 bestseller with over 31,000 5-star reviews— just dropped a new and improved cleaning gel. Like the original, it's reusable, effective, and better yet — it's just $6!

PULIDIKI Cleaning Gel for Car Why all the buzz? For starters, the gel is specially designed to clean air vents, consoles, steering wheels, and all those hard-to-clean spots on your car. All you need to do is gently push it into any crevice that can use a clean. $6 at Amazon

And how great is this: no water or cleaner needed! Plus, it can be reused over and over again until it turns black. No chemical smell, either — it has a light sweet scent. And it's not just for cars — it can pick up dirt trapped in your keyboard, on your cell phone, TV remote, and any other hard-to-reach spots.

Like the slime kids love, this sticky gel is designed to stick to dust and other debris — but not your hands. It also somehow doesn't leave any residue, despite its sticky, slimy texture. The new version comes in a fab purple color, and the original is in a bright blue shade. "Saves time and effort," says a fan. "I thought that I would have to get my car detailed professionally in order to get the vents and other crevices clean ~ WRONG! This goop is long lasting and works great every single time..."

It gets in all those hard-to-reach spots. (Photo: Amazon)

"I bought this on a lark, not expecting it to work all that well, but it really works great in crevices in the car!" shared one thrilled shopper of the original. "It feels weird and looks weird, but it is kind of fun and like being a kid again to use it."

Another chimed in: "This product works like magic. I’ve vacuumed and used an air hose on my car console and they never get it like I want it. I ordered this product, and I was amazed! I rolled it around and it got EVERY bit of dust and miscellaneous things, every bit. I took four minutes to do my whole giant console area."

A third added that it's perfect for that new-car-feel: "I put this on the console of my car. My car is older and getting into the crevices to clean is hard. I put the product in my console and it looks BRAND-NEW. Like, I-just-left-the-car-dealership new. I need to buy another one because it picked up so much debris, it is filled up. But I looovvvee this product."

PULIDIKI Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $8 $12 Save $4 Why all the buzz? For starters, the gel is specially designed to clean air vents, consoles, steering wheels, and all those hard-to-clean spots on your car. All you need to do is gently push it into any crevice that can use a clean. $8 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $160 $220 Save $60 Amazon

Hoover Windtunnel Air Steerable Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner $140 $200 Save $60 Amazon

eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum Cleaner $260 Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum $370 $650 Save $280 Amazon

Kitchen

Lodge Combo Cooker Cast Iron $50 $75 Save $25 Amazon

Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine $50 $70 Save $20 Amazon

Ninja IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill Combo $189 $350 Save $161 Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker $70 $100 Save $30 Amazon

Bedding and home

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set $17 $38 Save $21 Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows $37 $46 Save $9 Amazon

LuxClub 6-piece Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets $32 $62 Save $30 Amazon

Bedsure Queen Size Pillows Set of 2 $30 $33 Save $3 Amazon

Seasonal

Black+Decker Electric Leaf Blower $43 $45 Save $2 Amazon

kolpop Kolpop Orange and Purple Halloween Lights $13 Amazon

Kurifier Outdoor Solar Lights 8-pack $34 $70 Save $36 Amazon