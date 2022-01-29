Five must-have car accessories to see you through winter

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Your car is practically your home-away-from-home; you may spend nearly as much time driving from place to place as you do walking from room to room. It's important, then, that you have everything necessary to make every trip — even the short ones — safe and trouble-free.

We’ve rounded up five highly-rated gadgets — from an ingenious ice scraper to jumper cables that don't require a visit from roadside assistance — to keep your car in tip-top shape this winter and all year round.

A portable way to juice up your vehicle. (Photo: Amazon)

Ah, the dreaded sound of a car engine failing to start. Avoid the nightmare with this portable power bank that includes jumper cables and has enough juice to crank up your car or motorcycle without roadside assistance coming to help you out. You can also use this battery o charge your phone, tablet and laptop. The kicker? There are 12,500 positive reviews by folks who credit this little brick with saving their lives when stranded, camping, or during a power outage.

$110 at Amazon

Extend your view instantly. (Photo: Amazon)

It’s easier than you think to get better visibility on the road with this clip-on panoramic rearview mirror that expands your view instantly! It features a wide-angle view that clears up blind spots and it will even help you see what your kids are up to in the backseat too. Installation is easy, and it’s compatible with most cars. This is a major upgrade for less than $15.

$12 $13 at Amazon

Save your eyes and clear up your drive. (Photo: Amazon)

We’ve all been there — squinting while the sun's rays obstruct our view on the road. This sunshade-extending visor eliminates distracting glare so you can drive comfortably while protecting your vision against UVA and UVB rays. It can even be used as a shield to block sunlight from your peripherals as well!

$15 $25 at Amazon

Simplify your morning with this gadget. (Photo: Amazon)

The last thing anyone wants to do on a frigid winter morning is scrape ice from the windshield. This plastic funnel-shaped tool quickly removes the icy mess like magic! It features an ergonomic design that applies direct pressure to a larger surface area than traditional ice scrapers. After putting it to the test, reviewers said this gadget saved them a ton of time and frustration.

Story continues

$17 at Amazon

Freshen up your car instantly. (Photo: Amazon)

This essential oil diffuser is designed specifically to fit into cars' cup holders to help you feel more zen when stuck in traffic. The soothing mist is adjustable and the accessible buttons let you choose one of the seven colors. Say goodbye to tacky air fresheners and say hello to this diffuser.

$18 $25 at Amazon

What are your must-haves for the car? Let us know in the comments below.

– Video produced by Kat Vasquez.

