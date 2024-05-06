This captivating Arizona garden is among the most beautiful in the US. Here's why.

If you thought the desert landscape was primarily dust and tumbleweed with no vibrant greenery, wait until you see what this botanical garden in Phoenix has to offer.

Arizona's Desert Botanical Garden cracked a list of the top botanical gardens in the nation, according to a recent ranking.

The study released by BonusFinder.com named this essential metro Phoenix landmark the seventh most popular botanical garden in the U.S. Longwood Gardens in Pennsylvania topped the list.

Here's a roundup of the gardens at the top of the ranking and why Phoenix's site made it to the list.

10 most popular gardens in the U.S.

BonusFinder researchers analyzed more than 100 botanical gardens in the nation and determined the most popular ones based on their number of hashtags on social media. Here are the ones that came out on top:

Longwood Gardens, Pennsylvania Brooklyn Botanic Garden, New York Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, Texas Chicago Botanic Garden, Illinois Denver Botanic Garden, Colorado New York Botanical Garden, New York Desert Botanical Garden Atlanta Botanical Garden, Georgia Morton Arboretum, Illinois Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Pennsylvania

Why is Desert Botanical Garden among the most popular in the U.S.?

The garden spans 55 acres of hiking trails, gardens, and terraces, offering a deep dive into the diverse flora that thrives in Arizona's hot, dry climate.

The site's various paths and galleries are home to thousands of species of cactuses, trees and flowers from all over the world, with some seasonal events and attractions bringing in new things to see throughout the year.

"While botanical gardens usually remind people of lush greens and breathtakingly beautiful flowers, the Desert Botanical Garden’s high ranking on our list proves that there’s much more to natural beauty," said Alex Kallen, a travel expert with Leap Local. "The gardens’ ... captivating landscapes have been captured on Instagram feeds more than 94,000 times, making it the seventh most photographed botanical garden in the country."

The garden also participates in conservationists' efforts to protect the lives of plants and animals in the Sonoran Desert and similar arid ecosystems worldwide.

How to visit the Desert Botanical Gardens

To see upcoming events at the garden, visit its website at dbg.org/explore/events/

The garden, located at 1201 N. Galvin Parkway in Phoenix, is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. from May through September and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during non-summer months.

Pro tip: If you visit on the second Tuesday of the month, your admission will be free. But you must reserve your tickets online.

Learn more about prices, discounts and upcoming closures at dbg.org/visit/plan-your-visit/.

