This Caprese with Burrata Snowmen Is the Cutest (and Easiest) Holiday Appetizer

Bring this festive dish to your next get-together.

What happens when you combine burrata, tomatoes and basil using the holidays as inspiration? They become burrata Caprese snowmen! We’re smitten with this simple appetizer that’s as cute as it is delicious. Here’s how you can recreate it at home just in time for holiday hosting.

How to Make Caprese with Burrata Snowmen



Assembling this dish is as easy as making any caprese salad. Sine Siemkowicz (AKA @foodbites on Instagram) shared her adorable idea, starting with a simple white plate and building her snowmen first. She uses four balls of burrata to create two snowmen which she places in the middle of the plate. She adds peppercorn “eyes” and “mouths” and “buttons,” and then makes “noses” out of small slices of carrot. Next, she uses small basil leaves to create scarves for each snowman. After her snowmen are complete, she fills the empty space on the plate with cherry tomatoes and bocconcini (which are small mozzarella balls), then drizzles the top with olive oil and balsamic glaze. Lastly, she finishes the plate with a dusting of sea salt.

How to Get Creative With It



The best way to enjoy this appetizer is to create it in a way you know your guests will love. Instead of using peppercorns for eyes (which, if eaten whole, may be too intensely peppery), try using little pieces of black olives. Serve more basil leaves on the plate or on the side for a more herbaceous bite. Consider making your own Balsamic Vinaigrette to drizzle over the top, or adding a sprinkle of crushed red pepper or roasted garlic overtop for even more flavor. Toast some slices of whole grain-baguette to use to spread with the burrata snowmen. And for a fun touch, try finding cute toothpicks to use for serving.



Getting creative with classic holiday appetizers like caprese can make a gathering feel even more fun, and we can’t wait to try this with some of these fun riffs. Whether it’s a fun sharable plate like this or individual bites like Caprese Skewers, there’s sure to be a pre-meal bite that will please everyone you’re celebrating. For more inspiration, check out these delicious make-ahead holiday apps.

