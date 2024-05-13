Cape May County's largest resort opening date announced

Pack your bags!

South Jersey is kicking off the beach season with the grand opening of the largest resort in Cape May County.

Madison Resorts and founder Dan Alicea announced that Wildwood Crest will officially open its doors to the public on Thursday, May 16th and guest can now book reservations online for a stay during grand opening weekend.

Wildwood Crest opens May 16,2024

The hotel management company has invested more than $52 million into the project over the course of two years that merged and renovations two hotels the Royal Hawaiian and The Oceanview Motel.The new resort will feature 200 guest rooms, three restaurants, two pools, cabana and poolside seating for 100+, two hot tubs, beachfront weddings, two fitness centers, five conference rooms, two rooftop event spaces and pet-friendly accommodations.

"With this opening, we’re excited to help save and preserve an important piece of Wildwood Crest history, while bringing the Jersey shore its largest new resort. We’ve invested more than $52M in this project as we’re feeling bullish about the future of Wildwood Crest, Cape May and the Jersey Shore,” said Founder Dan Alicea in a press release.

Pool side view of Wildwood Crest in Cape May County.

The ambitious project started in 2022 to save the shuttered mid-century gem from being demolished after members of the Doo-Wop Preservation League, Wildwood Historical Society and the Greater Wildwood Hotel and Motel Association lobbied to keep the property intact to retain its famous architecture, the release stated.

“We made a promise to preserve the architecture of the past with our renovation of this property. 2024 marks 60 years since this property was built. There’s no way that we would stand for anything but a full restoration of this iconic structure,” Alicea said."We’re thrilled to bring our Madison Resorts family to the Wildwood Crest community."

