We can't wait for these Westchester, Rockland restaurants to open in 2024

To say 2023 was a year of restaurant openings is an understatement. For me, it felt like a tsunami. Every time I wrote a story about one, or did a roundup of 20, another new one opened. It was hard to keep up!

Westchester and Rockland restaurant owners: You kept my head spinning and my car in overdrive as I tried to visit each spot.

It looks like 2024 is on track to be another year of growth and excitement. From a supper club in New City to an old-school Jewish deli in Ardsley to Vietnamese food in Rye to a coffee shop staffed by those with "differing abilities" in Sleepy Hollow, here are 16 places I'm particularly anxious to see open (and report on).

Got one not on my list? Email me details at JRMuchnick@gannett.com.

Chef Raffaele Ronca, who owns Rafele Rye Ristorante in Rye is opening a new sit-down, fast casual tapas style restaurant called Gordito sometime between the end of January and mid-February. Photographed Dec. 4, 2023

Gordito, Rye

I love tapas so I'm excited for the opening of this 75-seat fast casual spot owned by Chef Rafele Ronca, who owns Rafele Rye next door. Diners can expect Latin fusion food with Spanish recipes from Ronca's travels along with some of his Mexican favorites. Gordito, explained Ronca, is used in the Latin culture as a term of endearment and means "little fatty." The goal is to open between the end of January and mid-February. 24 Purchase St.

Astarah, Port Chester

What had been Eugene's has been transformed into a 90-seat Mediterranean steakhouse with an open kitchen, two bars (including an L-shaped standing one by the front window), and a large wood-fired oven. The focus — and one of the reasons I'm looking forward to this — will be on wood-fired veggies (my fave) along with wood-fired fish and steak. And, there's a meat ager unit meaning all meats will be aged on the premises (I'm a steak girl so this is my jam!). More music to my ears: Salads will also be a focus, as will specialty cocktails. When this opens in February, there will also be a private mezzanine area in the back, which seats up to 10. The new restaurant is owned by Harrison residents Jennifer and Udi Livne (and first-time restaurateurs) who both have a passion for food. 112 N Main St.

Locals 10538, Larchmont

Those who know me know I lived in Larchmont for many years, so anything in Larchmont always grabs my heart-strings. This concept, from the husband-and-wife team of Peter and Shani Sherman, comes from listening to the locals (hence the name). When it opens early next year it will be a two-story space: a cafe/market with an open kitchen on the main floor serving an array of salads, sandwiches, granola, grab-and-go-meals, etc., and an event space on the second floor, available for kids' parties, adult events (there's a bar), live music, co-working and more. There's even an outdoor balcony for seating, come warm weather. Peter Sherman, who closed BarBacon in Manhattan during the pandemic and grew up in Larchmont, has been in the restaurant business for more than 20 years, working with some of the best chefs in the world, including Joël Robuchon at L’Atelier, David Bouley D'sanube and April Bloomfield’s Breslin. 2128 Boston Post Road

Restaurant Owner Lynn Lee, left with Chef Gene Lum of Baby Duke's Ramen in Mamaroneck. Lee is opening Saigon Table, a Vietnamese eatery in Rye in early 2024 with Lum as the chef. Photographed Sept. 12, 2023

Saigon Table, Rye

We need more Vietnamese food in the region, so I'm eagerly awaiting this addition, which should open around February or March. I'm also excited because I love the food (and ramen in particular) from Chef Gene Lum, owner of Duke's Ramen in Mamaroneck. He'll be here, along with Owner Lynn Lee, a Greenwich resident who's making her first foray into the restaurant business. This is a brand new construction space that, when finished, will have 20 seats inside and a fast casual, order-at-a-kiosk system. Lee's goal is to recreate the flavors and recipes from her childhood in Saigon while featuring organic produce and pasture-raised/antibiotic-free meats and poultry. Some of the menu items will include Vietnamese Summer Rolls (rice roll wrap with choice of meat, lettuce, cucumber, mint, cilantro, vermicelli, served with hoisin sauce and crushed peanuts); Classic Pho Bo Soup (oxtail beef broth with roasted ginger and onion, cinnamon, star aniseed, fennel seeds, clove, coriander seeds, cardamom, rock sugar and fish sauce), and made to order Banh Mi Sandwiches. It's next door to another spot I'm eagerly looking forward to: Larchmont's own Sunshine Coffee Roasters. 12 Purdy Ave.

I've written about this place before, but construction, permitting, etc. have put the eatery behind the schedule of when Owner Yuval Dekel really wanted to open. But now, the end is in sight and mid-January is the target date. This is the first expansion in 70 years for the Riverdale old-school Jewish deli, which will feature the same menu as it has in the Bronx (think pastrami sandwiches, corned beef, stuffed cabbage roll and knishes). 472 Ashford Ave., liebmansdeli.com/westchester

The Ambleside, Mount Kisco

This is another one that's gotten behind schedule but I think will be worth the wait. The 75-seat pub will be just that: A classic country British pub with a hand-built bar (from 100-year-old reclaimed wood). They'll have their own cask ale, a hand-pulled Ambleside Best Bitter, as well as Guinness and other popular beers on tap. Owner Drew and Leigh Hodgson, who own The Hamlet down the street, hope to open in mid-January. They'll run the pub with their friends, Rhett and Lynee Lee. As for the food, expect traditional items such as sausage rolls, fish and chips, pork pies, and pasties. The pub will also show lots of British sports, including Premier League matches. 23 E. Main St.

Retired special education teacher Kim Kaczmarek is taking a work program she created at Sleepy Hollow High School and turning it into a nonprofit coffee shop, employing many of her former students with "differing abilities." Kaczmarek opened an extension of the store, The Little Shop of Coffee & Dry Goods, in June but this spot will be a full coffee service location using beans from Yonkers-based Double Barrel Roasters. I love coffee. And I love relying on beans that are roasted locally. But more than that, I, like Kaczmarek, am more interested in the story of the people behind the counter. I admire the mission of creating a warm, inclusive gathering place within the community to showcase the abilities of these amazing young adults. Plus, you'd be a total scrooge if you didn't appreciate the motto, "Where kindness is served one cup at a time." The shop should open in early 2024. 110 Beekman Ave. sleepycoffeetoo.org

Mama Mia Dessert Bar, featuring Japanese ice cream, will open sometime in early 2024 at the Rye Ridge Shopping Center in Rye Brook.

This is going to be Instagram catnip for me — and also calorically delicious, which is why I can't wait. Westchester’s first taiyaki (Japanese ice cream) shop, at the Rye Ridge Shopping Center (where Red Mango had been on the main level) should open in early 2024. Along with super cool ice creams, customers can also expect mochi (gluten-free) doughnuts, Japanese corn dogs, elevated shaved ice and bubble tea. But it's the taiyaki that I'm most looking forward to with "wow" creations such as “Straight Outta Japan," made with matcha black sesame ice cream, red bean taiyaki cone, unicorn ears and a horn, topped with unicorn sprinkles. 142 S. Ridge St.

More sugar-fueled dreams await at Lukumadness, a boutique cafe specializing in Greek desserts, estimated to open the end of January. Father/daughter Owners Momi and Coral Baht are excited to bring their gourmet Greek doughnuts, aka "loukoumades," drizzled, stuffed and just plain sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and honey, to the masses. Expect flavors like Nutella, pistachio, dulce de lecheand "Mount Olympus" with white chocolate, Nutella, crushed almonds and a scoop of ice cream. There will also be lots of coffee options. 850 North Broadway, 347-765 4070, lukumadnessusa.com

What self respecting New Yorker doesn't love — and pine for — the best bagel ever? Which is why I'm looking forward to the end of February (fingers crossed) for the arrival of this bagel powerhouse, selected by the Food Network for "Best Bagels in NYC." The 20+-year-old eatery, specializing in hand-rolled, kettle-boiled bagels in addition to wraps, sandwiches, smoked fish and crazy cream cheeses (think cannoli and jalapeño asiago), has locations throughout Manhattan and Queens. This will be their first suburban location and just so happens to be close to where Owner Panos (aka "Pete") Voyiatzis lives, so you've gotta believe the quality control will be fantastic. What's also going to be special here: an open kitchen where customers can watch the kettle boiling in action and choose from over 15 bagel varieties, more than 20 spreads, house-roasted coffee, and smoked fish. There's plenty of seating and parking in the rear side of the building. There will also be gluten-free bagels. 690 Mamaroneck Ave., bkbagel.com

RH241 in New City will open mid-January with a weekend farm-to-table supper club. There will also be cooking classes and other events.

I love places that are multi-use and this event space and supper club, in the old Red Hill Coffeehouse spot, will feature a variety of dinners, events, classes and more. It's all the brainchild of Andrew Michaels, who has been in the private event world for over 20 years. Diners can expect a variety of cooking classes, wine tastings and a farm-to-table-oriented supper club on Fridays and Saturdays featuring chefs and menus that rotate on a consistent basis. (The first one is slated for Jan. 19 and 20.) "I want this to be the kind of place that's never the same," said Michaels, "meaning you might come here on a Friday and it's completely different than the Friday before." Seatings will be at 7 p.m. but will eventually segue to two seatings at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with a maximum of 50 people per seating. What also makes it unique: its six-acre garden setting across the street from the historic Cropsey’s Farm — meaning great views for alfresco eating come spring. 241 S. Little Tor Road, rh241.com

Jill's, Mamaroneck

Irish native Shane Clifford has created a lively spot with Jack's in Eastchester, so I can only assume the same joie de vivre and imaginative cocktails will exist when he opens this new 100-seat location in late January/early February. Clifford promises a huge play on color, textures and design to create a space that's bright, playful and welcoming. And Chef Brendan Donohoe, who's part owner of Jack’s (and now Jill's), is planning a modern European menu with a focus on seasonal ingredients. There will also be a nice 15-seat bar. Clifford said the "fun stuff" they do at Jack's will continue with Bottomless Brunches on the weekend, Football Sundays and Happy Hours. 100 West Bost Post Road

Arome Café and Patisserie, Hastings-on-Hudson

Get ready for a taste of France with the early February opening of this cafe owned by Vera Elezovic, a previous co-owner (and baker) at One If By Land, Two If By Sea in New York's Greenwich Village. The 20-seat pastry shop will remind of Paris with eclairs, macaroons, croissants, cakes, tarts, quiches, gelato, lattes, coffee, tea and cold brew. Elezovic, who also owns Salon Chou Chou next door, wants her place to be similar in vibe to her salon, meaning friendly, welcoming and with a strong sense of community. 10 Main Street

So this isn't a restaurant but instead is a super cool, super elegant wellness retreat featuring a menu bursting with creative plant-based food and so many exercise classes, you'll walk away a new person. And isn't that always part of our forever goals? Lucky me got a sneak peek of the place, what used to be a Gilded Age mansion built in 1902 by J.P. Morgan for his daughter as a wedding gift when she married the great-grandson of Alexander Hamilton. When it opens this spring, it will definitely be a new kind of destination, geared for New York City folk but also for those in Westchester and Rockland who long for a getaway close to home. 150 Sterlington Road, 888-777-2177, theranchmalibu.com

I love eating healthy and have always been a fan of the juices, smoothies, bowls and gluten-free offerings at Peach Pit Bowl Shop & Kitchen in New City. Now, there's more to get excited about with their move down the road to the DeCicco Family Market Shopping Center, which should open in mid-January. Diners can expect a larger version called Peach Pit Cafe with cozier seating, offering everything from breakfast to dinner. The new menu will feature appetizers, beef burgers, vegan burgers, flatbread, wraps, salads, poke, acai and grain bowls and a host of gluten-free options. There will be wine on Friday and Saturday nights when the lights dim and the cafe will feature a Mediterranean fusion menu. Peach Pit Bowl Shop has been at 62 N. Main St. since 20018. 200 S. Main St., 845-708-5312, peachpitbowlshopkitchen.com

It's still a while away — the owners are hoping for late spring/early summer — but based on the popularity of their White Plains location, I can only guess what a great addition this will be to the Ridge Hill Shopping Center. The space will be larger than their White Plains spot and will feature ample seating along with a party room space. The menu will also be similar — think plenty of tacos, burritos and quesadillas — but with a couple of exciting surprises Owner John Solo is not yet ready to reveal. As always, stay tuned to The Journal News and lohud.com (as well as my Instagram) for more details. 242 Market St., cantinawhiteplains.com

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining. Click here for her most recent articles and follow her latest dining adventures on Instagram @jeannemuchnick or via the lohudfood newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: New dining spots to look forward to in Westchester, Rockland NY in 2024