You can't make this stuff up: Poll results reveal top dog breed in Delaware and the country

Dog lovers everywhere have their favorites, but pinpointing the most beloved dog breed? It's a tail-wagging journey that depends on whom you ask and where you look. From state preferences to national surveys, America's dog breed preferences are as diverse as our furry companions themselves, varying by state, year and survey methodology.

From the rise of trendy breeds to the enduring love of a rescue dog, our furry friends' popularity remains a delightful, ever-changing mosaic.

Delaware’s doggie love

In 2021, Rover.com's survey crowned the Labrador retriever as the most popular pooch in Delaware. Acknowledging the variety of preferences among Delaware dog lovers, other breeds on the list were the Akita, German shepherd, golden retriever and poodle.

This year, the website again found that the Labrador remains the top dog breed in every state, except for Nevada where the Chihuahua heads the pack. However, favorites can change like the seasons. Sniffing out the top trending dog breeds by state, Rover.com discovered the poodle is on the rise, capturing the fancy of Delaware dog enthusiasts over the state's former affinity, the Jack Russell terrier.

This shift demonstrates how preferences can evolve within a state and among users on Rover.com.

Trendsetting tails in Delaware

Analyzing Google Trends from the last 12 months, Casino.com came up with America's top three favorite dog breeds. The study focused on what each state’s favorite dog breed is out of the 48 most popular breeds, excluding crossbreeds.

Delaware's preferences align with the top five most searched dog breeds on Google Trends over the past 12 months:

1. Terrier

2. Chow Chow

3. Poodle

4. Jack Russell

5. Rottweiler

A national paw-ference

Zooming out to the national level, surveys by Forbes found some intriguing results. Surveying 10,000 dog owners with pet insurance, "no breed in particular" secured the top spot as America’s favorite dog breed with 13% of the tally results. However, when Americans had to choose a breed, the Australian shepherd ranked supreme, winning the popular vote with 7.2%, edging out the German shepherd, which held 7.1% of the vote.

The poll revealed another interesting finding about America's preference: size matters. Six of the top choices are medium to large-sized dogs — the Australian shepherd, German shepherd, Labrador retriever, Bernese mountain dog, golden retriever and boxers. Conversely, three of the least-favored breeds are small dogs, including the Havanese, the Pembroke Welsh corgis and miniature schnauzers, which typically stand no taller than 14 inches.

Polls determining a 'favorite" are as diverse as dog breeds. currently, poodles are rising in trends in Delaware but last year, the state designated the "rescue dog" as its official state dog. This is Daisy a 12-year-old poodle mix up for adoption.

A dog's second chance: Delaware state dog

Marking a poignant shift in the state's canine representation, this past May, Delaware designated the "rescue dog" as its official state dog replacing the golden retriever. This recognition is not only heartwarming but also symbolizes the importance of adoption and honors the faithful companionship of dogs.

Whether your heart belongs to a loyal Labrador, a playful poodle or a rescue with a heartwarming story, one thing remains certain — our love for dogs is boundless, regardless of breed.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Poll results find top dog breeds in Delaware and America