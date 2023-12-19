24 Things People Posted On The Internet This Month So Far That Make Me Laugh Every Time I Remember Them
We're almost through with this month AND with 2023, but before we head into the new year, take a look at some of the funniest viral tweets from this month so far:
And follow the accounts that made you laugh so your Twitter feed is that much better!
1.
— The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) December 13, 2023
2.
TIME's Person of the Year pic.twitter.com/eeAbqOGG0L
— cole (@juul_survivor) December 6, 2023
HBO / Twitter: @juul_survivor / Via Twitter: @juul_survivor
3.
Oi I’m crying, someone was sharing their screen in my team meeting and a job application came up 🤣🤣🤣😭😭😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 tears in my eyes
— jcruz. (@DecruzJemma) December 7, 2023
4.
You come to me on the day of my “couple weeks between thanksgiving and christmas” and ask me to do the job you pay me to do
— Shane (@shane_oaddo) December 8, 2023
5.
if George Santos has a husband what’s your excuse
— Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) December 5, 2023
6.
how are you masc4masc in the disney college program?
— slade ༑ ࿐ྂ。 (@sladedagan) December 3, 2023
7.
When the friend hangout is so good pic.twitter.com/0e0ymZgUQf
— ;p (@beefymosquito) December 2, 2023
Drew Barrymore / tiktok.com / Twitter: @beefymosquito
8.
british rap is so fucked up . “have you seen the state of her fanny (mad)” what the fuck are you talking about
— Rodney (@SkinnyTuna) December 4, 2023
9.
babe dw that’s just my emotional support member of my friend group that i’m sexually attracted to
— Cait🧃 (@CaitCamelia) December 4, 2023
10.
gonna be riding this high for the rest of the day pic.twitter.com/lwDrbsjKTU
— kelly (@BoyYeetsWorld) December 5, 2023
11.
the bouncer: https://t.co/LBhqXXuHjF pic.twitter.com/pf1erFU73K
— the blonde ichiban (@niaws_t) December 5, 2023
12.
This sends me every time 😭 pic.twitter.com/DCOIWeP8B7
— michael (@kresnxk) December 6, 2023
13.
Scientists leaving the lab after creating plant based beef alternative pic.twitter.com/pbNI7eCF57
— wasian doll (@soberkravitz) December 6, 2023
14.
https://t.co/7fpZupGtKu pic.twitter.com/j7OM8YBdPb
— Camquavia, PLEASE! (@sithlordcam) December 14, 2023
15.
do not get ur situationship a Christmas gift I beg u
— marilyn monHOE (@skonkas0nly) December 14, 2023
16.
“your 20s will be the greatest years of your life”me in my 20s: pic.twitter.com/WrfLgVp4Ja
— polo (@DrippedArab) December 13, 2023
17.
I love in cult documentaries when you can tell the former members are still kinda into it
— meg “Yooper” bitchell (@MeganBitchell) December 12, 2023
18.
gay people have no decorum pic.twitter.com/HjY3e4aYMX
— leon (@skyferrori) December 10, 2023
19.
What ever happened to “let’s circle back after the new year”??? The girls want answers NOW and I don’t have the bandwidth. pic.twitter.com/Ldjn8sSQsn
— Mister Mamas (@TheGentnyc) December 11, 2023
20.
My neighbors are fighting, why this bitch gon say “okaaay I cheated go ahead, scream it, so the gay boys next door can hear you”…….. like bitch lmaoooooooo pic.twitter.com/X0pc1xh4vQ
— Jordan 4 Short 👽 (@TheTasheem) December 11, 2023
21.
why is he building houses for elephants? pic.twitter.com/DR2D4wssgi
— tiktok hater (@vancssasbeckett) December 9, 2023
22.
— •ᴗ- (@evadentz) December 10, 2023
23.
“he doesn’t look good in pictures” like bitch just show me your ugly boyfriend
— olivia (@oliviuuuuhh) December 12, 2023
24.
judas: ok guys. what’s everybody bringing for the last supperjesus: the what supperjudas: the regular supper. ordinary supper
— frye (@___frye) December 12, 2023