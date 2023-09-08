I Can't Stop Drinking This Yuzu Tea—and It's from One of Oprah's Favorite Brands, Too

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

File this under: holy grail products.

Food & Wine / Clevr Blends

I’m all about getting my required daily water intake. That recommended 2.7 liters of agua makes all the difference in my skin, energy levels, digestion, and so much more. However, it’s not always practical to spend every waking hour chugging water like it’s a part-time job — especially when I would rather sip on something with, say, actual flavor.

While I’m not personally a fan of sports drinks that leave a sticky sugar residue in your mouth, Oprah-loved brand Clevr — which you may already know from its beloved SuperLattes — has released three instant iced teas that are easy to prepare, delicious to drink, and keep me hydrated for hours. And at $28 with 20 servings per bag, the tea helps you stay budget-conscious (if you’re like me and regularly hit up drive-thrus) without sacrificing the enjoyment of a tasty, caffeinated beverage.

Yuzu Lemon SuperTea

Clevr Blends

$28

Buy Now

The collection of instant cold brew teas includes Dragonberry Hibiscus, Guava Green, and Yuzu Lemon flavors. Clevr sent me the latter, which tastes like a refreshing tropical lemonade, and it has quickly become my go-to drink during the hot summer (and now hot fall) when I need an afternoon pick-me-up. The recipe features electrolyte-packed organic coconut water, tea botanicals, lemon, and Himalayan pink salt, which provides instant hydration.

The Yuzu Lemon Tea was a breeze to make and required much less effort than preparing a hot tea or leaving the house for an iced coffee. Simply add 1 tablespoon of the powder to 8 ounces of cold water and mix it in a blender bottle or with a milk frother. I went with the latter, and within seconds, the drink was perfectly combined and ready to sip on over ice.

While properly hydrating yourself already helps with energy levels, digestion, and a clear complexion, there are additional ingredients to benefit all of the above. The cordyceps boost energy and ease stress; the tremella has anti-aging and moisturizing properties for your skin; and the SuperTea is packed with science-backed probiotics to promote gut health.

Though many health-forward beverages can taste a little too health-forward, the iced tea boasts the perfect balance of natural, sweet flavor without added sugar. You don’t just have to take my word for it either. Shoppers raved over the trio of SuperTeas as a great hydration alternative when they “get bored with water.” Customers called it “perfect” for a “hot, sweaty run” and “easy to make and healthy at the same time.”

If you want to give the tasty hydration aid a try for yourself, head over to Clevr’s site to shop the Dragonberry Hibiscus, Guava Green, and Yuzu Lemon SuperTeas. While you’re at it, you might as well invest in a few of Oprah’s favorite SuperLattes, which are also delicious and packed with their own benefits.

Guava Green SuperTea

Clevr Blends

$28

Buy Now

Dragonberry Hibiscus SuperTea

Clevr Blends

$28

Buy Now

Matcha SuperLatte

Clevr

$28

Buy Now

Sleeptime SuperLatte

Clevr

$28

Buy Now

Chai SuperLatte

Clevr

$28

Buy Now

For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Food & Wine.