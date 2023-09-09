We Can't Get the New Saturday Night Football Theme Song Out of Our Heads. Who Sings It?



College football is back and in full swing after the season opener last week. While cheering for your favorite team (or plotting the demise of your least favorite), you may have noticed a new theme song kicking off the festivities on NBC. Emulating the success of the NFL's Sunday Night Football theme song, performed by queen Carrie Underwood, college football now has it's own theme song too.

In 2023, the band Fall Out Boy sings "Here Comes Saturday Night Football" to kick off NBC's B1G Saturday Night. The rock band made their Saturday night debut ahead of the Penn State v West Virginia game on September 2. Made up of of lead vocalist Patric Stump, bassist Pete Wentz, drummer Andy Hurley, and lead guitarist Joe Trohman, Fall Out Boy has been on the music scene since 2001, taking a brief hiatus from 2009 to 2013.

"We are excited to have Fall Out Boy star in our show open to help us capture the passion and pageantry of Big Ten Football in primetime," NBC Sports creative director Tripp Dixon said of the partnership.

Fall Out Boy is not new to the world of football as their hit song "Centuries" was the official song of ESPN for the 2014 football season. It's safe to say "Here Comes Saturday Night Football" will be THE song of the season for football lovers, though with two Grammy nominees under their belt and countless fans it seems they don't really need to additional exposure.

Catch the new song this weekend when Maryland takes on Charlotte. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock.

