Can't get into a Kentucky bourbon distillery tour? Here are 9 other bourbon-themed things to do

The bourbon boom has Kentucky bustling with distillery experiences and tour opportunities.

And yet, sometimes, even with more than 40 distilleries scattering the commonwealth, finding an available bourbon tour can be tricky.

Many major distilleries with international brand recognition recommend booking experiences and tours more than a month in advance. With that kind of demand, taking a last-minute trip through bourbon country can leave some visitors feeling like the bottle has run dry.

But never fear Kentuckians! If your out-of-state in-laws or college roommate is passing through town with little notice, you can still give them a full taste of the bourbon experience ― in some cases, even without reservations.

Ahead of the summer traveling months, The Courier Journal checked in with tourism agencies throughout the commonwealth to learn the best way to give out-of-towners a sample of bourbon culture that will leave them craving to come back.

Can’t find an open spot on a traditional distillery tour? Or want to diversify your bourbon trip? Here are nine other fun, informative ways to experience Kentucky’s favorite spirit.

404 Wilkinson Blvd., Frankfort, 502-395-1917, kyrivertours.com

Kentucky River Tours offers a variety of bourbon-related tours.

Kentucky River Tours offers a variety of bourbon-related tours hosted among one of the elements that make Kentucky so ideal for distilling — its water. On these tours, you’ll learn the history of how the river shaped Kentucky’s bourbon industry. Some of the experiences also include bourbon tastings. The River Tour and Taste is recommended for bourbon novices, and the Boats and Bourbon Tour features single-barrel picks for true aficionados.

Tour prices vary based on experience, but generally range from $19-$90. Reservations are required.

The tour begins at the Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St., 855-769-9255, whiskeyrowwalkingtour.com

Drew Shryock leads a tour group down Main St. in Downtown, Louisville, Ky. Shryock is the creator and guide for the Whiskey Row Walking Tour. June 9, 2023

The two-hour tour on downtown Louisville’s historic Whiskey Row allows guests to learn about the history, distilling, and craftsmanship behind Kentucky’s favorite spirit. The Bourbon and Chocolate Tour includes three stops and tastings that focus on pairing bourbon with chocolate. At Art Eatables candy shop, visitors will learn how chocolate can draw different flavors out of bourbon. Next up is Buzzard’s Roost Distillery, which opened in 2023 and is one of the newer attractions on Whiskey Row. The tour ends at locally owned Bristol Bar and Grille where guests will sample Old Forester bourbon alongside one of Kentucky’s signature chocolate and pecan pies. The company also offers a two-hour walking tour that includes whiskey samples stops at a variety of distilleries on West Main Street.

The tour cost $89. Reservations are highly recommended. Walk-ups are welcome, if the tour is not sold out.

4445 McCracken Pike, Frankfort, castleandkey.com

Castle & Key Distillery is located near Frankfort, Kentucky.

Even if you can’t book a tour at Castle & Key, you can still have a breathtaking experience on the grounds at this historic distillery. The modern Castle & Key distillery operates at the site of the Old Taylor Distillery. Originally constructed in 1887, this distillery features “unified grandiose European architecture with the most modern production techniques of the era,” and yes, it quite literally looks like a castle. A small bar operates outside in the gardens, and guests without reservations are invited to purchase cocktails and wander the outdoor gardens.

283 Crab Orchard Road, Frankfort, 502-552-1001, whiskeythief.com

Whiskey Thief Distilling Company is an anomaly in Kentucky's bourbon country, because it still offers walk-in tours.

On weekends, Whiskey Thief Distilling Company offers food and cocktails, and guests are invited to enjoy its back patio and lawn. As the name suggests, this distillery allows guests to use a whiskey thief to bottle their own bourbon from the barrel. This distillery is an anomaly in bourbon country that still offers walk-in tours, which makes it a great option for last-minute guests. Even so, the staff strongly encourages guests to call ahead to ensure convenience.

The Whiskey Thief Uncut and Unfiltered Tour costs $35.

Check out a bourbon bar, bourbon library or speakeasy

You don’t necessarily need a tour guide to learn about bourbon. Sometimes the best way to get a quick, hearty education on Kentucky’s favorite spirit is to bend the ear of the bartender pouring it. House of Commons: A Bourbon Library, 245 W. Main St. in Frankfort, offers “once-in-a-lifetime pours as well as old favorites” and strives “to represent every Kentucky bourbon distillery.”

Neat Bourbon Bar and Bottle Shop, 1139 Bardstown Road in Louisville, has a strong collection of vintage bourbons dating back decades. The Lobby Bar and Grille, 335 W. Broadway in Louisville, also has a strong bourbon list that can be enjoyed in the iconic, historic Brown Hotel.

Hell or High Water (which strongly encourages reservations) at 112 W. Washington St. in Louisville also has an extensive bourbon menu and offers visitors a unique speakeasy experience.

Visit a Kentucky bourbon distillery bar

Five Brothers Bar at the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience in Bardstown does not require a reservation. Bartenders there can help guests learn about the portfolio of Heaven Hill spirits.

Even if you can't book a tour at your favorite bourbon company, you might still be able to enjoy a drink there. Several distilleries have cocktail and tasting bars that don't require reservations, such as Copper and Kings, 1121 E. Washington St. in Louisville, Bardstown Bourbon Company, 1500 Parkway Dr. in Bardstown, or its tasting room location at 730 W. Main St. in Louisville, Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, 528 W. Main St. in Louisville, Jeptha Creed, 500 Gordon Lane in Shelbyville, the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience, 1311 Gilkey Run Road in Bardstown, Woodford Reserve, 7785 McCracken Pike in Versailles and Maker's Mark, 3350 Burks Spring Road in Loretto.

1170 Manchester St. Lexington, lexingtondistillerydistrict.com

The James E. Pepper Distillery as it was in 1936.

The Distillery District in Lexington is a modern entertainment district in a historic space with restaurants, retail, and three craft distilleries. This 25-acre property was originally the historic James E. Pepper Distillery, which began making bourbon in 1879. The site fell into disrepair in the late 1950s and was abandoned for nearly 50 years. Barrel House Distillery, James E. Pepper Distillery, and RD1 Spirits offer a variety of tour and tasting opportunities for guests, and some of these experiences are available without an appointment.

Got a sweet tooth? Crank and Boom Craft Ice Cream has a bourbon ball sundae on its menu, too.

114 N. Fifth St., Bardstown, oscargetzwhiskeymuseum.com

Oscar Getz Museum of Bourbon History in Bardstown is free and open to the public.

The Oscar Getz Museum of Bourbon History in Bardstown is free to the public (donations are encouraged) and does not require a reservation. The museum features a 50-year collection of rare artifacts and documents that trace the whiskey industry from pre-colonial days to post-Prohibition years. The museum home to authentic moonshine stills, antique bottles and jugs, medicinal whiskey bottles, unique advertising art, and novelty whiskey containers, among other artifacts.

While you're in Bardstown, be sure to swing over to the Old Talbott Tavern, 107 W. Stephen Foster Ave., which dates back to 1779 and is believed to be the oldest bourbon bar in the world.

Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St., Louisville, fraziermuseum.org

The Frazier History Museum is the official starting point of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. The museum offers cocktail classes and tasting events.

The Frazier History Museum also operates as the starting point of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. The gift shop on the first floor features a large assortment of bourbon souvenirs, and the third floor has exhibits dedicated to the history of bourbon. The Frazier also offers a small assortment of bourbon tastings and cocktail classes where you can learn to make a proper old fashioned or a mint julep, and these can be booked ahead of time on the museum's website.

