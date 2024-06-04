Can't afford generator, weeks of food? Here are basic supplies you need for hurricane season

This hurricane season is predicted to be a bad one, and forecasters have said that now is the time to assemble your hurricane supplies and build an emergency kit.

Many agencies offer suggestions to build a disaster kit and while there may be some differences, a lot of what's suggested is similar.

But those lists can be overwhelming. If you live paycheck to paycheck or just struggle with today's high cost of groceries, how are you supposed to "get prepared" and build a hurricane supplies kit?

Here are the basics of what you should have on hand, along with more detailed suggestions you can add if you want or as money allows.

How are Florida officials preparing for hurricane season?

Kevin Guthrie, executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said he has asked his department to be ready for five or six storms in Florida this year.

"We don't expect that to happen, but we want to prepare for the worst and pray for the best."

"What we want all Floridians to do, and even tourists that are coming in, is to prepare for your one (storm). If you're prepared for your one, then that makes our job a lot easier," Guthrie said.

So what should Floridians do? Guthrie suggested following a five-step plan:

Create a plan ahead of time so you know what to do.

Build a kit.

Know your evacuation zone and wind rating for your home.

If you do evacuate, evacuate 10s of miles, not hundreds of miles from home to get away from storm surge and winds.

Keep your gas tank full and electric vehicles charged to avoid long lines. "Make a half tank your new empty."

Let's focus on building that kit.

What are the basic hurricane supplies you need?

Everyone suggests you need to have enough food and water on hand to last at least three days. Think about your family and what you generally consume over three days. Now remember you may not have electricity, so your family's favorite lasagna recipe may not be realistic. But a can of spaghetti is. Don't shudder. While room temperature canned food may not sound appealing, it's better than nothing and you can always set the unopened can outside and let the Florida sun take care of warming it up for you.

If you have a grill and gas, you might be able to cook food already in your freezer immediately after a storm.

Here are the basics you need in your kit:

Water.

At least three days of non-perishable food. Even better is two weeks but don't panic yet; we have some suggestions below. Don't forget a manual can opener.

Have a pet? Make sure you have dry or canned food for them.

First aid kit and don't forget any prescription medications you take.

Toilet paper and soap.

Flashlights or lanterns and batteries for them. Candles are not safe.

Cash since ATMs will likely be out and stores and gas stations without power won't be able to take credit or debit cards.

Important household documents, including insurance papers, in a waterproof case.

Now, how can you affordably set up your kit?

Take advantage of Florida's hurricane sales tax free holiday

We are in the first of two sales tax holidays in Florida right now. It runs until June 14 and a second two-week period will be Aug. 24 through Sept. 6.

Save money by avoiding sales taxes on any items you have to buy for yourself or your pet.

Look around the house. What do you already have?

This may be the single-most important way you can save the most money. Why buy what you already have?

Water: You need plenty of water to both drink and wash with. You don't have to go out and buy cases of water. This is one of the first things to go when a storm is coming. Save and sanitize plastic bottles as you finish them and use them to store tap water to freeze. You can also fill household pitchers with tap water. Fill a bathtub if a storm is coming, especially if you are on a well, so you can flush toilets without having to use your drinking water.

Food: What do you already have in your pantry? If you have an unopened jar of peanut butter, put it into your "hurricane supplies" box or space. Ditto on a box of crackers, case of protein bars, bag of chips or popcorn. Do you have extra cans of canned meat or meals, tuna fish, canned fruit? Put a few aside. Once you finish doing that, look at what you already have and figure out what more you need to feed yourself and your family for a few days. Each time you go to the store, get an extra non-perishable item — that your family will eat — to put in your supply kit.

Pet food: Take stock of what you have on hand now. If you have plenty, move some cans or bags to your hurricane kit. Start buying a little extra each time you head to the store. Those extra cans will add up quickly. If you can, take advantage of the sales tax holiday to get that an extra bag of dry food now.

First aid kit: Yes, there are first aid kits out there, but you probably already most items you need somewhere in your bathroom or house. Put together some basics in a box or bag and throw them into your hurricane supplies kit. What should you have? Bandages, tweezers, hand sanitizer, soap, latex gloves, aspirin, and an antiseptic is a good start.

Toilet paper and soap: Pretty basic, but make sure to never run low ... or on empty. Put a roll of toilet paper and bar of soap into your kit every time you buy a package.

Light and batteries: You probably already have a flashlight and/or lantern somewhere. Find it and put it in a prominent location and keep it there for the season. Make sure it works and you have batteries for it. Batteries can be expensive so take advantage of the sales tax holiday to buy them.

Cash: Just like so many other things on this list, slowly building this may be your best option so it's not overwhelming. When you're out running errands or shopping, get an extra $10 or $20. Even if it's an extra $5, if you're consistent with it, you'll have a comfortable emergency stash of cash if or when it's needed.

Important documents: There's no cost associated with this one except for your time. Make sure you know where those papers are, gather them together, and put them in a waterproof container close to or in your kit. What documents should you have? Insurance cards, medical and prescription records, bank information, credit card numbers, birth/marriage certificates, family contact numbers and vet records.

Gas: OK, technically not something you put in your "emergency kit," it's still worth mentioning here. Guthrie said it well: "Make a half tank your new empty." There's nothing more frustrating then being stuck in a long line trying to fill an empty gas tank when a storm is approaching. And you won't be faced with searching for a station that still has fuel to sell. Another advantage: Each time you top off your vehicle, it'll be less expensive.

Look for sales on hurricane supplies

In addition to the sales tax holiday, look for sales and clearance items at your favorite grocery store, especially those buy-one, get-one free deals. Eat one now, and put the other into your hurricane kit.

Want to increase your savings even more? Look for coupons, both digital at your favorite stores and online.

Buy and prepare in a steady and consistent way to build your hurricane kit

Follow the steps above and steadily build your hurricane kit over the coming days and weeks. You'll still be ahead of the game and avoid the crush at the stores when a storm is on the horizon.

Remember, if a hurricane watch or warning is issued in your area, there is a mad dash for the stores. Store shelves typically are stripped bare and you'll face long lines not only in stores but at gas stations.

Once you have the bare basics, then you can expand on your disaster supplies kit

Once you have the basics, then you can add those extras to your kit. Suggestions include everything from tarps and tools in case they're needed after a storm to games and books to pass the time during a storm.

One thing we'd suggest making the first "extra" item in your kit is a battery-operated radio that can receive NOAA weather radio tone alerts. A car charger for your phone would be another handy item.

Here are suggestions from several different agencies of items to have in your emergency supplies kit:

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Hurricane season 2024 supplies tax free that you need for preparedness