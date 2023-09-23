This Canon Portable Photo Printer Is 40% Off on Amazon Today

Jason Lalljee
·2 min read
0


Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

The photo booth is a lost art, a novelty relegated to nostalgic cocktail bars, arthouse movie theaters, and the rare summer street fair. A portable photo printer like this one from Canon, the SELPHY QX10, is a great option for those who want to capture that feeling again, anywhere, anytime, because what use are beloved photos hiding on Instagram or in the Cloud? The SELPHY is 40% off on Amazon today, a steep discount from $140 to $90, if you want to answer that question yourself.

Today's Top Deals

The device is super compact — about the size of a wallet — and comes in black, green, white, or pink (with green and pink especially screaming, “bring me to a baby shower”). The printer, which makes square 2.7 by 2.7 inch prints, also comes with adhesive backing, perfect for putting photos on a wall or bulletin board for those who dread wasting time with nails, frames, and command hooks (or lying to their landlord about holes in the wall a few months after).

Reviewers praise the color and photo quality in particular, which truly look like pocket-sized digital photos straight from Walgreens — “one to one of what you see on a phone screen” — rather than the vintage look of a polaroid. The app from which you print is easy to use, reviewers also say, and has editing features/templates as well. A set of 20 sheets of photo paper typically goes for about $14 on Amazon.

So go ahead: revive the photo booth wherever you go.

Canon SELPHY on piece of paper on fire
Canon SELPHY on piece of paper on fire

Canon SELPHY QX10 Compact Square Photo Printer

Buy Now $90

Buy Now

CANON’s cheekily titled SELPHY prints compact, high-quality photos in less than a minute, bringing the polaroid into the 21st century.

More Top Deals from SPY

Best of SPY

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories