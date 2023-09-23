This Canon Portable Photo Printer Is 40% Off on Amazon Today



The photo booth is a lost art, a novelty relegated to nostalgic cocktail bars, arthouse movie theaters, and the rare summer street fair. A portable photo printer like this one from Canon, the SELPHY QX10, is a great option for those who want to capture that feeling again, anywhere, anytime, because what use are beloved photos hiding on Instagram or in the Cloud? The SELPHY is 40% off on Amazon today, a steep discount from $140 to $90, if you want to answer that question yourself.

The device is super compact — about the size of a wallet — and comes in black, green, white, or pink (with green and pink especially screaming, “bring me to a baby shower”). The printer, which makes square 2.7 by 2.7 inch prints, also comes with adhesive backing, perfect for putting photos on a wall or bulletin board for those who dread wasting time with nails, frames, and command hooks (or lying to their landlord about holes in the wall a few months after).

Reviewers praise the color and photo quality in particular, which truly look like pocket-sized digital photos straight from Walgreens — “one to one of what you see on a phone screen” — rather than the vintage look of a polaroid. The app from which you print is easy to use, reviewers also say, and has editing features/templates as well. A set of 20 sheets of photo paper typically goes for about $14 on Amazon.

So go ahead: revive the photo booth wherever you go.

Canon SELPHY on piece of paper on fire

Canon SELPHY QX10 Compact Square Photo Printer

CANON’s cheekily titled SELPHY prints compact, high-quality photos in less than a minute, bringing the polaroid into the 21st century.

