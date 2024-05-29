Canon launches Women Who Empower campaign in Nigeria to combat gender inequality in the visual arts

Canon Central and North Africa has teamed up with Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR) to launch the Women Who Empower Women campaign across Nigeria.

The initiative aims to uplift and empower women in the imaging and print industries, offering workshops, networking events, and mentorship programs with Canon representatives and industry professionals.

International Women’s Day, which takes place annually on March 08, had the theme of 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress' this year. Other taglines included 'Count Her In: Accelerating Gender Equality Through Economic Empowerment'.

WISCAR was set up in 2008 inspired by "a keenly felt societal need", according to its website. During her long career, founder and chairperson Amina Oyagbola "constantly recognized a gaping need for an institutional framework that would provide to professional women inspiration, motivation, guidance, and support to help them better navigate their different career pathways."

Women in Nigeria account for 70% of the country’s extremely poor, according to ActionAid Nigeria. However, they comprise only 49.3% of the general population.

The gender gap in economic participation and opportunity "remains a significant concern," adds ActionAid.

Only 56% of women are part of the labor force, compared to 80% for men, and women earn 45% less than men in similar roles.

ABOVE: Canon celebrates the first phase of Women Who Empower

The ability to become self-employed is often considered a key stepping stone in economic empowerment, and women only account for 41% of enterprises, which are often smaller in scale to men. Self-employed women also face challenges accessing educational, financial and marketing opportunities.

The Women Who Empower Women campaign was launched on May 15 with a series of workshops in printing, photography, and content creation, with both theory and practical sessions. The classes involve technical instruction, foundational theory and a month of supervised Canon equipment practice.

The content creation course is led by renowned Nigerian cinematographer, Daniel Ehimen, and the photography and printing courses will be taught by Emmanuel Oyeleke, a well-known lifestyle photographer in Nigeria and Canon ambassador.

All resources will be provided by Canon, and all participants will be given certificates, as well as valuable feedback.

"WISCAR is excited to partner with Canon to empower women in the imaging and print industries," says Oyagbola.

"This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing women with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed in their professional endeavors. Together, we will pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable society in Nigeria."

