Canoers travel 250-mile voyage down the Ohio River to Louisville, Kentucky. Here's why.

John Nation helps paddle the canoe during the Ohio River Way Challenge, Thursday, June 6, 2024, on the Ohio River in Cincinnati. A team of people on canoes are making a 250-mile trip down the Ohio River that started in Portsmouth and ending in Louisville. The purpose of the trip is to promote the beauty of river towns and appreciate the natural landmark that is the Ohio River.

Canoes manned by a group of river enthusiasts made a stop in Cincinnati on Thursday, five days into an extensive journey down the Ohio River to Louisville.

The voyage, called the Ohio River Way Challenge, is taking a team of paddlers on a 250-mile trip from Portsmouth, Ohio, to Louisville, Kentucky in an effort to highlight the beauty of the river and the towns along its banks.

Who are the travelers?

The challenge is named after Ohio River Way, a nonprofit organization focused on enhancing communities along the Ohio River and taking advantage of its opportunities for recreation.

A group of volunteers are leading the expedition, and sponsors enabled students from the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Shawnee State University and Western Kentucky University to tag along, according to Forest Clevenger, an Ohio River Way spokesperson

The trip is taking place over a 10-day span, and students from the various universities are hopping aboard for increments along the way. Students and faculty members from the University of Kentucky were on board for the last three days and disembarked in Cincinnati to return to Lexington.

Those students were interns for Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky. Their program is focused on revitalizing the waterfront in Maysville, Kentucky.

“Our job is to going to be: go into their community, figure out what the people their want, what they value, and then help them draft up some ideas,” University of Kentucky student Sylvie Eckel said of the program’s partnership with Maysville.

Participants of the Ohio River Way Challenge paddle the canoe, Thursday, June 6, 2024, on the Ohio River in Cincinnati.

Why are they doing this?

This year’s Ohio River Way Challenge comes as advocacy increases to improve the river’s conditions and encourage activity on the river.

Ohio River Way holds this challenge annually, but the anticipation surrounding this year’s is tied to a major goal: earning the Ohio River National Water Trail designation.

Ohio River Way is seeking the designation for a stretch of the Ohio River from Ironton, Ohio to West Point, Kentucky, according to Brewster Rhoads, the nonprofit's chair. The 250-mile stretch of river being traversed for the challenge constitutes a significant portion of that length.

National Water Trails fall under the National Recreation Trails Program and receive a blend of support from federal, state, local and nonprofit entities to conserve the water system and boost access to recreation along waterways, according to the National Parks Service.

“We believe it can be a national destination,” Clevenger said. “We are working with our communities here to build out the amenities to make that possible,” he said.

There are 36 National Water Trails, according to the online trail finder.

In 2023, the Ohio River was named among the most endangered rivers in America by American Rivers, an organization that works to reduce river pollution and protect their ecosystems. When announcing the river’s placement on the list, American Rivers called on Congress to designate the river as a protected water system and to commit funding to ensure safe drinking water and support the river’s ecosystems.

Participants of the Ohio River Way Challenge paddle the canoe, Thursday, June 6, 2024, on the Ohio River in Cincinnati. The purpose of the trip is to promote the beauty of river towns and appreciate the natural landmark that is the Ohio River.

Paddlers make stop in Cincinnati

The paddlers are setting up camp in a new river town each day of their 10-day journey. They arrived in Cincinnati at the Ohio River Launch Club in East End on Thursday morning after staying Wednesday night at the Thomas More University Biology Field Station.

Several public figures spoke at the visit about projects to encourage activity on and by the river, including Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus, City Councilmember Mark Jeffreys and Ohio Sen. Catherine Ingram, who represents the 9th Senate District.

One project discussed by Cincinnati Parks Director Jason Barron regarded the addition of a canoe launch at Smale Park in Downtown.

Erosion at the park is forcing Cincinnati Parks to reinforce a 2.75- to 3-acre patch along the shoreline to prevent the situation from worsening, Barron previously told The Enquirer. Parks is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to design a solution.

Public feedback about the project sparked the idea to add a spot for people to access the water with paddleboats, Barron said.

“There’ll be a spot where if you were to park in one of the Bengals' tailgating lots, you could car your canoe down, you can enter the river there,” Barron added.

After a brief stop, the paddlers continued to Gilday Riverside Park where they’re slated to stay Thursday evening.

Where else are the paddlers stopping?

Cincinnati marked the halfway point of the 10-day trip. See the traveler’s remaining itinerary below:

June 6: Stay in Cincinnati

June 7: Stay in Rising Sun

June 8: Stay in Vevay

June 9: Stay at Payne Hollow with dinner in Madison

June 10: Stay at 18 Mile Island with dinner in Westport

June 11: Arrive in Louisville

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio River Challenge: Canoers travel 250-miles to Louisville