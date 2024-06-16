Cannon Beach Sand Castle contest now in 60th year

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (KOIN) — Weather was not an issue for the 60th Cannon Beach Sand Castle contest that brings master builders and kids to the Oregon coast each year.

Sierra Spinler with the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce told KOIN 6 News the contest has been going strong since 1964. And with this being the 60th anniversary event, there is more momentum than before.

Cannon Beach will be full of contestants ranging from teams of master builders to little kids, from intermediate to advanced solo artists.

Spinler said some of the sand castle teams travel all over the country and the world to build sandcastles.

“Some of them travel to Michigan for some of the competitions in the Great Lakes, or go down to Galveston or even to Florida for some of the competitions,” she said.

Generally speaking, the master teams have 10 people who decide on a theme for the year and design their sculpture around that.

A little rain is fine, Spinler said. Some of the veteran sand castle builders prefer a little rain and moisture to help the sand form better.

The contest ran from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, but a fun run and walk is scheduled for Sunday morning.

