Need candy for Valentine's Day? Here's what people like in Delaware

There are three important candy holidays on the calendar and the second of the three is just around the corner.

Valentine's Day, along with Halloween and Easter, is centered on chocolate and other sugary treats being given out as a primary or secondary celebration of the holiday.

With Valentine's Day Feb. 14, CandyStore.com put together a map of each state's favorite candy.

What are your favorite Valentine's Day candies?

It ranges from state to state. From Hershey Kisses to M&Ms. Some states like New Mexico like chocolate roses, while others like Nevada enjoy heart-shaped chocolates.

One of the biggest favorites is the SweetHearts conversational hearts – those cute things you remember from exchanging Valentines in second grade and harken you back to a simpler time.

Of course, every map has an outliner; in this case, it's the state of Michigan with Cupid Candy Corn. It's not bad enough that regular candy corn appears in October, now there's a Valentine's Day version? To paraphrase "Jurassic Park," the candy makers were so obsessed with seeing if they could make Cupid Candy Corn, they didn't stop to think if they actually should.

What's Delaware's favorite Valentine's Day candy?

First State residents keep things pretty simple. Hershey Kisses were the preferred Valentine's Day candy for the state. Second place was conversation hearts. Third place was chocolate hearts.

What was Pennsylvania's favorite Valentine's Day candy?

To no one's surprise, Hershey Kisses won in their home state. Finishing second was M&Ms, and third was conversation hearts.

What was New Jersey's favorite Valentine's Day candy?

A heart-shaped box of chocolates was the Garden State's favorite followed by M&Ms and conversation hearts.

What was Maryland's favorite Valentine's Day candy?

In Maryland, the order was M&M's, then conversation hearts and then heart-shaped box of chocolates.

