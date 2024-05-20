Can candy, syrup and feelings make the Grandma McFlurry at McDonald's a summer standout?

Amaris Encinas, USA TODAY
·3 min read

You won’t have to wait much longer to get your hands on the Grandma McFlurry, one of McDonald’s sweetest soft serve concoctions to date.

The treat is inspired by grandmas, also known as the women “who always know how to make us feel special,” and who are known to carry a little something sweet in their purses.

McDonald’s has stayed unusually quiet about the Grandma McFlurry Flavor, simply stating that it is made with “delicious syrup and chopped candy pieces.”

calling every grandma i know bc the Grandma McFlurry comes out 5.21

Posted by McDonald's on Thursday, May 16, 2024

“The Grandma McFlurry tastes like a trip down memory lane, and we’re excited to give our fans that experience while honoring the grandma-figure in all our lives,” Tariq Hassan, chief marketing executive at McDonald’s.

Here’s what we know.

Grandma McFlurry tastes sweet, like candy

You probably won't find out what the Grandma McFlurry tastes like until Tuesday, which is when the new McFlurry flavor is set to drop at McDonald's restaurants nationwide.

Butter Pecan, Butterscotch, Strawberry and even Peppermint are among some of the most popular flavor guesses for the new McFlurry, according to responses in the comments under McDonald's announcement.

Those who have gotten to taste the new McFlurry, at McDonald's pop-up ice cream truck, say it has hints of "caramel and cake batter," according to a video posted on X.

"It tastes like I put a spoon into my grandma's purse and ate it," one person said.

McDonald's 'Grandma McFlurry' announcement has some excited, others confused

Grandma McFlurry will only be available at McDonald's locations nationwide for a limited time and while supplies last.
Grandma McFlurry will only be available at McDonald's locations nationwide for a limited time and while supplies last.

There are still people who don't know what a Grandma McFlurry is despite McDonald's best efforts to get everyone excited about the new McFlurry flavor. There are others who poke fun at the existence of a Grandma McFlurry, at all.

Many memes and jokes have been made online about the Grandma McFlurry since the May 16 announcement.

A compilation of the best reactions to come out of McDonald's Grandma McFlurry announcement, ranging from confusion to pure silliness.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McDonald's new Grandma McFlurry flavor: Candy, syrup and feelings