The Candy Corn Grilled Cheese Is The Spookiest Sandwich Of The Season

An Instagram chef took viewers through a very scary sandy recipe—here's how to make it (if you dare).

mphillips007 / Getty Images

Something spooky is happening on #Foodstagram.

“Alright, today we’re going to make the CCGC, candy corn grilled cheese,” Kyle Marcoux, or @thevulgarchef, started one of his infamous Instagram Reel tutorials in which he made, you guessed it, a grilled cheese stuffed with candy corn. “A lot of people have been asking for this recipe," he said. While that may seem unlikely, the video has gotten over 6,800 likes so far.

Marcoux took viewers through the process of creating the sandwich, and it's what you'd expect—but that doesn't make it any less shocking.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

First, press down the on your bread slices with the bottom of a glass to add “a little bit more candy corn real estate,” he explained. Spread mayonnaise on the outside of the bread so they get nice and toasty, and then pile on some candy corn between two slices of cheese. Simply put, it's the same way you'd make a regular grilled cheese but with candy corn melted in the middle.

Related: Why Is TikTok So Obsessed With Cottage Cheese?

Most of the comments took the video the same way: That it certainly must be a joke.

“Kyle this is really unhealthy,” one commenter wrote. “Please use the candy pumpkins next time to add more vegetables.” Another joked: “I ate before I got here, actually."

But some seemed to take it seriously—and were willing to try it out.

"You put so much culinary expertise and executed with precision! I would probably eat it for the grilled cheese making skill alone," one person commented.

The creator himself didn’t love it. He added ketchup to try to give it more of a salty, savory flavor.

However, perhaps the problem isn’t the lack of salt but the overly-sweet candy corn.

“A lot of people talk trash about candy corn, as they should,” Marcoux said. “It’s not really corn, it’s not really candy, it’s just like this little multi-colored mystery nugget of awfulness.”

Related: The History of Halloween Candy Corn: A Tasty Favorite for Decades

At the end of the Reel, he made it all even more on theme with the holiday with a very scary comment about how eating candy corn “is a lot like eating teeth.”

I’m not sure that I (or most of the commenters under the post) agree with Marcoux’s decision to make a candy corn grilled cheese. But I certainly agree with him that “it doesn’t get much spookier than the CCGC.”

For more Better Homes & Gardens news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Better Homes & Gardens.