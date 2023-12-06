Candace Cameron Bure's Trainer Says These Three Things Are Key To Their Workouts



Take a scroll through Candace Cameron Bure’s Instagram, and you'll find a smorgasbord of sparkly holiday content, behind-the-scenes snippets from movies she’s currently starring in, and smiling shots of the star posing for the camera. But the 47-year-old also regularly shares video and pics from her workouts with longtime personal trainer Kira Stokes.

The trainer, who coaches everyone from Norah O'Donnell to Ashley Graham, can still remember the first time Candace walked into her studio. The two totally hit it off, and the rest is history.

"She's a blast," Stokes says. "When you train someone the first time, you have to both enjoy each other, right? You can be the best trainer in the world, but if you don't connect with the person outside of that, it's just never gonna work... We both felt that [connection] from the first session."

These days, they've been working together for so long that the actress knows when Stokes adds in new moves. “She pays attention,” Stokes says, adding that Candace "basically now reads my mind."

Case in point: This handstand finisher the two did together while training in person.

“After eight years of training her, I'm always thinking, I'll come up with a new [exercise] and be like, ‘Okay, she’s going to love this one,’” Stokes says.

Of course, the Fuller House alum also sings Stokes' praises on social media, crediting the trainer with helping her get super strong. And now, Stokes is sharing the workout tips and tricks she and Candace use to ensure the actress feels like her strongest, best self with Women’s Health.

Candace loves strength training.

On the days they work together, Stokes leads Candace through a hybrid training approach using her very own The Stoked Method. This involves lifting heavy with proper form and progressions (her app calls this Stoked Strength 360), incorporating fine tuning and endurance strength work (the Stoked AthletiCORE and Fine Tuning category), as well as HIIT workouts that combine strength, conditioning, mobility sequences (Stoked Shred 360).

This programmed workout flow "so resonates with Candace," and it helps that the actress really loves to be challenged.

When they're working her upper body, the weights she uses vary, but generally range from 10 to 25 pounds, while lower body circuits might involve anything from a 10- to 35-pound weight. She'll deadlift with a 60-pound kettlebell.

However, Kira programs their workouts and specific weights they use based on what Candace has access to. For example, when Candace is on set, she often doesn't have access to a gym, so instead, they'll focus on endurance work and fine-tuning, using smaller, three to five pound dumbbells and bands.

"She loves to feel the feeling of engaging her muscles," Stokes explains.

But she only does "sneaky cardio."

One thing you should know about this star's workout routine: It doesn't involve a ton of traditional cardio, like running or biking. Candace just isn’t into it. So, instead, Stokes makes sure that they're lifting heavy and that they keep it movin' during their sessions.

“I sneak the cardio in, and I call it 'sneaky cardio,'” she says. “If you're lifting heavier weight and you're flowing directly into the next move, your heart rate’s going to go up.”

This, Stokes says, is “a really beneficial way of training because you get that cardiovascular challenge in there without having to necessarily know you're doing the cardio.”

Candace is an early morning exerciser.

The two usually work out at 7 a.m. PST, giving Candace time to fit in a full workout and a shower before starting her busy day. “She loves her early mornings,” Stokes says.

In general, the two will train three days a week together, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and then the actress will use her app on the other two days. “She'll try for five days a week. But she's really realistic,” Stokes says. “She doesn't get mad at herself if she misses the workout. She's very like, ‘Life is life and that's what happens.’”

When they are working together, their training sessions often last for about 75 minutes, Stokes says. Of course, the trainer doesn't start her clients on such long sessions, but with years of training, Candace has built up strength and endurance.

Yes, 75 minutes sounds like a long time for a sweat sesh, but the timing includes warm ups, cool downs, and breaks between sets. “If you're properly activating and warming your body up, and you're properly cooling it down and giving it what it needs, it's really hard to get it all done totally in an hour,” Stokes explains. “You have to remember these people have so much going on in their lives that when they can get it in, they want to get it in right.”

Sometimes, Candace will do a solo 45-minute workout on the Kira Stokes Fit app, Stokes says. “Then one of the days she might throw in like a fine-tuning workout, and she’ll walk,” she says. “She’s a big walker."

In one Instagram video, Candace is getting her "steps" in with a literal step routine programmed by Stokes.

Stokes sends Candace workout “snacks” when she's away or working.

Training a celebrity like Candace requires careful planning, because this star has a *very* packed schedule. “She is so busy that you make the workouts challenging, but you can't make them so challenging that she's going to be exhausted for her day,” Stokes explains.

When Candace is out of town or on set filming, Stokes says she’ll send her “movement snacks” off of her app that are focused on fine tuning her muscles. In fact, Candace was away for a film shoot when Stokes spoke with WH, and she explained that she's been texting her workouts.

“I know for the next week, how she works, she's not going to get a full workout in,” Stokes explains. “She can't put her energy toward that.”

There are times when you can put your all into workouts, and times when you need to pull back, Stokes says, and that's how she and Candace approach their training sessions. When she's home, they'll fit in a solid two to three weeks of hard workouts, and then they'll have a more relaxed week while Candace is on set.

“When we've done that awesome work, it allows us to taper back a little bit and just keep the body moving and feeling good with the more 'accessory' work,” Stokes says. “Over eight years of training her, I've really learned how to ride that ebb and flow with her.”

