Candace Cameron Bure apologizes for ‘sexy’ TikTok video about the Holy Spirit

Candace Cameron Bure has apologized for a video her followers deemed too “sexy.”

Earlier this week, the Fuller House star, who is a devout Christian, posted a TikTok set to Lana Del Rey’s sultry song “Jealous Girl,” which features the lyrics, “Baby, I’m a gangsta too, and it takes two to tango.”

Bure captioned the video, “When they don’t know the power of the Holy Spirit,” and held up a Bible. In addition to publishing the video on TikTok, she shared the video to Instagram, where she has more than 5 million followers.

Her Instagram followers, it seems, did not get the intention — leading Bure to delete the video and post a lengthy apology to her Instagram Story.

“I was using a very specific clip from TikTok and applying it to the power of the Holy Spirit, which is incredible,” the Make It or Break It actress explained. “And so many of you thought that I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I’m not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy or seductive.”

She added that it was her daughter Natasha who inspired the video, as she had previously shared her own rendition of the TikTok meme. Natasha’s version reads, “When he raises his voice at you but you were raised by a Russian NHL player,” referring to her dad and Bure’s husband Valeri Bure.

Bure admitted in her apology, “Maybe I was just trying to be too cool or relevant in a Biblical way that didn’t work.”

While the actress deleted the video from Instagram, it is still available to view on TikTok.

Though Bure insisted she wasn’t trying to be sexy for her Holy Spirit TikTok, she recently spoke out about how she believes sex is considered too taboo in the Christian community.

“So sometimes there’s a view about sex that — within the Christian community — that I get really sad about,” she shared on the Confessions Of A Crappy Christian Podcast, which is hosted by Blake Guichet. “Because if we are to promise ourselves for one another and preach saving yourself for marriage, then sex needs to be celebrated within marriage and it’s not to be shameful.”

Though Bure may want her social media followers to approve of her content, that doesn’t extend to what she shares about her family. The mom of three got fired up after a family Christmas photo she posted was met with mockery.

In February, she told Yahoo Life, “Anytime you attack my kids, I'm never going to sit back and watch that,” says Bure. “I loved that photo…I loved that it actually showcased my kids' personalities…so it felt very authentic to me. But you know, when you start talking about my family, of course, you are going to get a rise out of me because I'll always protect my kids.”

