Cancer survivor and her family raise nearly $30,000 for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin

Olivia Stern (left) and her dad Dave Stern (right) smile with a $30,000 check for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, as seen in at The Bull at Pinehurst Farms.

SHEBOYGAN – Childhood cancer survivor Olivia Stern and her family raised nearly $30,000 for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin through a golf outing at the end of May.

The Stern family and Harrigan Solutions sponsored the event at The Bull at Pinehurst Farms. They had a fundraising goal of $25,000 to grant about five wishes, but surpassing it could help grant at least six wishes, Olivia’s dad Dave Stern said.

“I think it went awesome, really, given it was the first event,” Olivia’s mom Monica Stern said.

Inclement weather held off for most of the outing, with only two teams not completing their rounds. Besides golf, there was a dinner, raffles and a silent auction. Olivia spoke at the event, and several items were acquired through a live auction, too, like two homemade dinners with her for $1,600 each.

“When I was in the hospital, I spent a lot of time watching Food Network,” Olivia said. “I was obsessed with it, and I really liked cooking and just making new recipes and eating at new restaurants, and I still really like to cook.”

Monica said, “She’s an awesome cook.”

Olivia was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2014, for which she underwent about two-and-a-half years of chemotherapy treatment.

She was granted a wish to New York Fashion Week, where she toured Tiffany & Co., met fashion designers and even went backstage of a fashion show.

A young Olivia Stern smiles with Mary Alice Stephenson, the National Fashion Ambassador for Make-A-Wish, at the Marchesa Fashion Show.

“I just really got to take everything in, and it was so cool,” Olivia said.

The Stern family raised $17,000 for Make-A-Wish and Children’s Wisconsin MACC Fund Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders after Olivia finished chemo. Olivia said two wishes were granted through those funds, one for a kid to go to Disney World and another to meet actress Dove Cameron, who was popular on Disney Channel at the time.

They hope to offer regional raffle items next year, because several groups came from outside Sheboygan County, and invite another Make-A-Wish recipient to speak.

