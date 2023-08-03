Canceled! Kirk Cameron and Riley Gaines learn Alabama library cannot host them at Saturday book event

Just two days ahead of a planned stop at Madison Public Library in Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday, actor-writer Kirk Cameron, along with his publisher, Brave Books, and special guest, women's sports advocate Riley Gaines, have learned that they will not be welcome due to the library system's concerns about logistics and safety ahead of the gathering.

The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library System said in a release on Wednesday afternoon that it can no longer accommodate the book reading event. The Brave Books team said it is challenging the conclusion.

In a press release, the library system said, "The Moms for Liberty organization had planned to feature Brave Books in a meeting room at Madison Public Library [this coming Saturday]. Due to the event’s anticipated attendance increasing beyond the Library’s capacity, the Library will be unable to host the event."

The release continued, "Initially, the organizers of the event reported 20 attendees to library officials. On Tuesday the Library learned that event organizers are now expecting over 300 people, a number that far exceeds any meeting room capacity within the Huntsville-Madison County Library System."

The release also said, "The Library explored options to make the event logistically possible by consulting the Madison City Police, the Madison City Fire Marshal and City officials."

Kirk Cameron is shown during one of his public library book readings earlier this year. He and his publisher have encouraged Americans to reserve space at their local libraries this Saturday for a "See You at the Library" nationwide book reading event.

It went on, "After discussing the logistics of the event with both the Library and the event organizer, the Madison City Police Department and the Madison City Fire Marshal have recommended that the event be held at an alternate location."

In addition, the release noted, "The City of Madison applies permitting regulations for outside events equally to all groups and organizations. While the initially planned event was suited for the Madison Library’s capacity, the scope of attendees quickly grew."

It went on, "The Moms for Liberty group failed to apply for an event permit in advance, and it was determined that City resources cannot support an event of this size on such short notice."

Moms for Liberty is one of the organizations that is supporting the event and had booked rooms ahead of Saturday.

Riley Gaines will be joining Kirk Cameron on Saturday at various book reading events for the nationwide "See You at the Library" event.

It also said, "Alternative accommodations have been recommended to the organization to ensure a safe and well attended event."

The library system noted further, "The Library is available to the public and welcomes all individuals and groups to use its facilities within posted guidelines and policies. The safety of Library users and staff is of utmost importance to the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library and the City of Madison. On Wednesday the Library notified Moms for Liberty and Brave Books that the Library venue is no longer available."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library System for further comment.

In response to the cancellation notice sent by the library system, First Liberty Institute, the law firm representing Cameron and publisher Brave Books, has written to the director of the library system.

In a letter shared with Fox News Digital on Thursday afternoon, the law firm noted, "We write to inform you that, should you persist in the cancellation of this event, you will have engaged in unlawful and unconstitutional religious viewpoint and content discrimination in violation of the Alabama Constitution and the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution."

The letter goes on, "We therefore request that you respond by noon Friday, August 4, 2023, confirming Brave Books and Mr. Cameron may utilize the Madison Public Library to host the ‘See You at the Library’ event on Saturday, August 5, 2023."

It also said, "Should you refuse, we are prepared to vindicate this violation of our client’s civil rights in court."

The text of the letter is below. (The library's release is included here.) (App users, click here.)

Cameron and Brave Books said Thursday that they are continuing with their planned events and library stops on Saturday.

On Twitter on Thursday morning, Cameron shared with followers, "I will be visiting 3 libraries with Brave Books and Riley Gaines."

He mentioned that his Saturday stops included Hendersonville Public Library in Hendersonville, Tennessee (where he has appeared previously); Madison Public Library in Huntsville, Alabama; and Taylor Public Library in Taylor, Texas, outside Austin.

Brave Books reported that as of Thursday afternoon, the number of libraries booked for story hours nationwide on Saturday has grown to over 300.

Earlier in the week, the group had noted that over 260 library spaces had been booked.

The publisher also said that 46 states now will be represented during the "See You at the Library" event.

Cameron told Fox News Digital in an emailed comment on Thursday afternoon, "These expensive libraries should really be grateful that so many parents and children are excited to visit them this Saturday. Isn't that what libraries want?"

He added, "Libraries should be capitalizing on our family-friendly movement and embracing it."