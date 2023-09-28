Cancel Your Plans: Taylor Swift Is Expected at the Chiefs Game on Sunday

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have single handedly made me interested in football, and apparently they're going to be back at it this coming weekend. According to TMZ, Taylor is expected to be in attendance at Sunday's game between the Chiefs and the Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey—which is a stone's throw away from New York City (by a "stone's throw," I mean an endless drive stuck in terrible traffic, but whatever).

The outlet reports that "Taylor's team is still working out security logistics with MetLife Stadium," but it sounds like there's a pretty good chance she'll be there so PREPARE YOURSELF ACCORDINGLY. And reminder: when Taylor showed up at last weekend's Chiefs game, the following things happened:

Merch sales went through the roof to the point where some of us (me) were frantically searching random sports websites we'd never heard of for a Chiefs windbreaker.

"Seemingly mayonnaise" entered the cultural lexicon to the point where the Empire State Building literally did a light display in its honor.

The NFL changed its Twitter bio to "NFL (Taylor's Version)."

FYI, Travis opened up about Taylor being at last weekend's game on his podcast, saying "Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. That was pretty ballsy. I um....I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light. And on top of that the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course."

"To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom. To see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there, that shit was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I'll remember that's for damn sure," he added. "And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end."

