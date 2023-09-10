Cancel Your Plans Next Week: ‘Barbie’ Is Dropping on Prime Video



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Greta Gerwig’s Barbie was pretty much the movie of the summer, netting a whopping $1 billion at the box office. It felt like everyone was dressing up in their pink, sequined, high-heeled best to hit the theaters with their squad, hosting Barbie-themed parties, or even rented out early seats at the theaters. It was truly a sight to behold.

But if you were too busy with your summer schedule to see the flick, or if you just want to watch it again (and again and again), you're in luck. Very soon, you'll be able to stream Barbie from the comfort of your home.

Yup, fear not, flat-footed friends: Your chance to catch Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and more at home is just around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know about when, exactly, Barbie will be released, and where you can find it.

When can I watch Barbie on streamers and at home?

Shop Now I am Kenough Hoodie $60.00

Get excited! Barbie will be available on select streaming platforms on Tuesday, Sept. 12. In fact, it looks like you can pre-order it right now at Amazon Prime Video and Google Play to make sure you don’t miss a second.

Just heads up, though: Barbie is a whopping $29.99 on Prime Video and Google Play, so you might want to invite some buddies over for a streaming party to make it an event. Tell everyone to wear their best Barbie outfit and "I Am Kenough" hoodies, and it'll be worth the $30 price tag.

Where can I watch Barbie?

You actually have a few different options to watch Barbie at home! You’ll be able to check out Barbieland (and Ryan’s epic “I’m Just Ken” routine) via the following services:

Watch Now

How can I stream Barbie for free?

As of this second, you can’t. You’ll have to wait a teensy bit longer to have a chance to see it for free. While there’s no set-in-stone info on this front, Barbie is supposed to hit streaming service Max “in the fall,” Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav told Deadline.

Planning to travel? Deadline also notes that you’ll be able to catch Barbie on some airlines this fall. It’s not exactly free but, ya know, free with plane ticket purchase.

You Might Also Like