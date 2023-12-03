Canadian news anchor calls out rude email on-air: ‘No, I’m not pregnant’

Just because you say something from behind a computer screen doesn’t mean you can say anything you want and get away with being a jerk. In case anyone needed that reminder today, here’s a TikTok video of a news anchor addressing an email she got from a viewer who sarcastically congratulated her on her “pregnancy.”

“So I just can respond to an email that I just got saying, ‘Congratulations on your pregnancy! If you’re going to wear old bus driver pants, you have to expect emails like this,'” she read on air. “So, thanks for that.”

Seriously? “Old bus driver pants?” Who writes something like that to anyone, let alone someone who’s just trying to do their job? Whoever wrote that email better be getting coal for Christmas, this year and every year until they personally apologize to this poor woman.

And that wasn’t even the end of the video. She kept going.

She continued, “Um, no, I’m not pregnant. I actually lost my uterus to cancer last year and this is what women of my age look like, so if it is offensive to you, that is unfortunate. Think about the emails that you send.”

Honestly, that’s the perfect message. That is what women look like, because she looks perfectly normal and fine. In what world would someone think she was pregnant? And people do need to think about the emails that they send, because if you’re sending an email like that, your entire purpose is to ruin someone’s day. Do you really have nothing better to do with your life? How sad and bored are you? Truly, for the good of humanity and your own sad, pathetic soul, get a hobby or a job. Please.

Here’s hoping whoever sent that email is having a better day, because I can’t even imagine how miserable someone has to be to say those words to another human. And to that news anchor, you look great. You have more poise, grace, and class than I would in that situation, and that’s something to be proud of.