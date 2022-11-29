Canada's most popular baby names of 2022 revealed: Noah, Olivia and Sophia top list

The most popular baby names in Canada include Noah, Olivia and Sophia. (Photo via Getty Images)

Canada's most popular baby names of the year have been revealed — and there's a new champion.

BabyCenter, an online parenting website, tallied the top 100 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in 2022 across the country.

What are the most popular baby names in Canada in 2022?

For boys' names, Noah took the top spot for the first time. The name, which has Biblical associations, is derived from the Hebrew word for “rest” or ‘repose." Last year’s second place name, Jackson, is now in third, following Liam, which went up a spot this year. Rounding out the top 10 are Oliver, Leo, Lucus, Luca, Jack, James and Benjamin.

There were lots of new names added to this year’s list, including Ibrihim (no. 93), Silas (no. 89) and Micah (no. 75). Names that saw a drop in popularity include Zayn, which fell 78 places, Elliot, which fell 59 spots and Jayden, which is down 34 spots.

For girl' names, Olivia, which is the Latin derivative for “olive tree," took the stop spot. The no. 2 spot is Sophia, the Greek word for "wisdom" — which had previously never placed on the list —followed by Amelia.

Rounding out the top 10 are Emma, Ava, Charlotte, Lily, Hannah, Nora and Isabella. Some new names that made the top 100 include Lyla (no. 43), Ruby (no. 63) and Amara (no. 83). Names that dropped in popularity include Eliana, which dropped 38 spots, as well as Ayla, which fell 27 places, and Grace, which went down 33 spots.

Top 10 most popular baby boy names in Canada:

Top 10 most popular baby girl names in Canada:

What are the most popular baby names in the U.S. and internationally?

Internationally, there were some interesting trends in top names. Australia's top girl names are similar to Canada's — Charlotte, Amelia and Olivia — while their top boy names also included Oliver, Noah and Leo.

The U.S. saw similar trends, as well. For girl names, Olivia made the top spot, followed by Emma and Amelia. When it comes to boy names, Liam was no. 1, followed by Noah and Oliver. In the U.K., Sophia, Lily and Olivia were the top three girl names, while Muhammad, Noah and Theo were the top three boy names. In India, Aditi, Inaya and Aarya were the most popular girl names, while Mohammad, Shivansh and Dhruv were some of the most popular boy names.

