Campus notes: June 9, 2024

Graduation honors are indicated as follows: ***with highest distinction; ** with high distinction; *with distinction.

The following area students graduated from James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va.:

*Sarah Beers, Fleetwood; **Emma Appler, Sinking Spring, bachelor of science in nursing. Maria Ceballos, Reading, bachelor of business administration in business management. Haley Engle, Douglassville, bachelor of science in chemistry. Cameron Gring, Muhlenberg Township, bachelor of science in general psychology.

Grove City

The following area residents graduated from Grove City College: Sabrina Bergey, Boyertown; Justin DeMild, Douglassville; Alex Minotto, Mohrsville.

Charleston

Julia Peticca, Cumru Township, received a bachelor of science in enviornmental and sustainability studies from the College of Charleston, S.C.

Honor society

Millersville University student Emma Schneider, Myerstown, was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Learning grant

Charlotte LaMagna, Gilbertsville, received a Transformative Learning Grant from the Hofstra College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Hempstead, N.Y. TLGs are presented to students who have committed to an experiential learning program.

LaMagna, a junior and Rabinowitz Honors College student, is participating in the Academy for Civic Education and Democracy through the Ronald Reagan Institute in Washington to learn about advocacy for health care reform.

Items are supplied by the colleges involved.