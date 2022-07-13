The outdoors are calling: air mattresses, tents and coolers up to 45% off for Prime Day

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo.

We researched the top four things you need to take with you when exploring the wilderness and going camping. Luckily for you, these products are all on sale for Prime Day, so you and the family will have the best time bonding over roasting marshmallows by the campfire! You will be comfortable in a tent with your family, with a blow-up air mattress to sleep on for a good night's rest, and a cooler to keep the snacks and drinks in.

Keep out those pesky bugs while enjoying your time

This tent will help you get a good night's rest after a long day in the woods.

$109.99 $199.99 at Amazon

This six-person Coleman Cabin Tent, available for 45% off, is perfect for you and your large family to spread out and still have plenty of room to set up your sleeping bags. This tent is perfect to take with you on your camping trip since it is weatherproof and will keep out water thanks to its inverted seams. You will have this product for a long time because it was built to last season after season.

Have the best sleep of your life on this soft, cloud-like mattress

Rest comfortably after a long day full of adventures.

$99.99 $119.99 at Amazon

For over 15% off the Active Era Inflatable Queen Airbed you, your partner and your kids can all sleep in one secure location atop this air mattress, which can hold up to 550 pounds with ease. You won’t be dipping or sinking in this bed thanks to the 35 air coils that support your whole body, whether asleep or awake. Ever forget to bring your pillow? No need to worry; this product comes with an air pump and a built-in raised pillow to support your head while you sleep.

Keep your food and drinks all in one place

This cooler will help you store all your food and drink necessities on your next camping trip.

$54.99 $59.99 at Amazon

No need to bring grocery bags full of snacks and small coolers that will only fit a handful of drinks. At nearly 10% off, the Coleman Rolling Cooler lets you pack as much food and beverages as you need without breaking your budget. Throw ice in the cooler and watch as it doesn't melt for five days, even as temperatures reach 90 degrees! This convenient container allows you to hold 84 cans or as many snacks as you want for your once-in-a-lifetime camping trip. You will never go without when you have this product, so grab it now while it's 9% off!

This tent’s water-resistant material provides the ultimate security from the weather. (Source: Amazon)

$42.11 $46.79 at Amazon

The Zyerch Two-Person Camping Tent has just enough space for you and someone else to sleep comfortably while camping. This tent features excellent ventilation with its double-layer, two-way zipper door and window that combine with ultra-large side meshes to allow just the right amount of air in and out. It will reduce the amount of heat from the sun, prevent mosquitoes from entering and limit natural condensation – the holy trinity of summertime camping. Bring this tent from Zyerch and all its amenities on your next adventure for just $42 on Amazon thanks to Prime Day’s discounts.

You and your family will enjoy your adventures in the wilderness with these four great deals on Amazon. Prime Day won’t last forever, though, so act quickly. Adventure is out there and it starts with these sales!