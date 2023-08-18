This New Camper Truck Is Rugged Off-Roader on the Outside and Luxury Condo Inside

RV outfit 27North just figured out a way to get even more of the Ford F-250 SuperCab 4×4.

The Missouri-based company has launched a new model based on the popular full-size truck called the RexRover. The vehicle comes outfitted with a large camper shell that will let you take all the comforts of home on the road—no matter how far off the beaten path you intend to venture.

The F-250 SuperCab 4×4 is about as capable of an expedition truck base as you could ask for. The pickup isn’t Ford’s biggest, but it’s up there, with its two-door cab that features a 2+2 seating configuration with more than enough room for four grown adults. Under the hood, you’ll find a class-leading 7.3-liter V-8 that churns out 430 hp and 485 ft lbs of torque. The mill is mated to a 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels and should be powerful enough to conquer even the roughest of terrain.

Inside the Rex Rover

The truck also comes equipped with some vital off-roading gear such as dual front tow hooks, an integrated wench and, of course, chunky all-terrain tires. An extensive LED light package and electric awning should also prove to be useful on the road or at the campground.

The RexRover’s biggest selling point, though, is its custom fiberglass shell. We’ve seen campers with ample sleeping space, but the 27North’s latest has room for a king-size bed up top and a dinette table that converts into a queen bed if you need more. Other features of the clean and modern interior include a loaded kitchen with a dual-burner induction stovetop, a full-size sink, a sliding countertop extension, a washing machine and a coffee maker. There’s also a bathroom with a heated wet bath shower unit and cassette toilet, as well as an outdoor shower. Rounding out the creature comforts are ceiling lighting, aluminum storage everywhere you look and weatherproof flooring.

The 27North RexRover kitchen and entertainment area

In the market for a luxe RV that can handle rough terrain? The RexRover could be just what you’re seeking. The 27North website doesn’t list a price for the expedition truck, but HiConsumption reports it starts at $350,000. You can reach out to the company through its website for more details or to register your interest.

