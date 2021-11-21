Camila Cabello goes from bare-faced to glam in post-breakup makeover: 'I clean up OK'

Camila Cabello, 24, shared several photos of herself glammed up for the camera, as well as a goofy shot without any makeup. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Camila Cabello is showing off the power of glam... with a fresh dose of reality, too.

The Cinderella star, 24, who recently split from longtime boyfriend Shawn Mendes, posted a series of photos on her Instagram page on Saturday that showed her hair and makeup done to perfection. Boasting icy blue hair, frosted eye makeup and pillowy pink lips, the singer wore a low-cut dress in a shade that matched her coiffed mane.

"I clean up OK," she captioned the photos, along with a thumbs up emoji.

However, it was the final photo that gave followers a laugh. The blurry shot showed a casual, makeup-free Cabello grimacing for the camera.

Cabello's post came just a few days after she and Mendes announced their split. In their breakup statement, the duo said they will continue to be friends, Yahoo Entertainment previously reported.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," they wrote in a post on Instagram. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Cabello is known for her attempt to stay honest with fans. Earlier this summer, she opened up about society's impossible beauty standards when she was photographed by the paparazzi while out for a run.

"I had my belly out, I didn’t know anybody was taking pictures of me," said Cabello during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Yahoo Life previously reported. But soon, she saw the photos in the tabloids, and began to have "anxious thoughts" about having her stomach exposed and not "tucking in." However, instead of let her insecurities affect her, Cabello decided to take control of the situation.

"I was like, you know what, this is normal. It’s like my weight is gonna go up and down, also we have these crazy beauty standards from freakin’ Instagram of people that are Photoshopped or if they’re not Photoshopped, it’s not every woman’s body," Cabello said.

Cabello posted a video captioned "I luv my body" to her TikTok page, talking about how she was out for a run in the park just "existing like a normal person" when the photos were being taken.

"We’re real women and we have curves and we have cellulite and we have fat. And it’s just like a lot to just have these crazy, unrealistic standards that make us feel bad about ourselves and make us feel like in order to go out I have to hide my body or put on a big T-shirt," the pop star told Corden. "It’s like, why should I have to do that? Why can’t I just like be me?"

Clearly, Cabello's post resonated with people, because she shared that "so many women" came up to her and said that her honestly meant to a lot to them.

"These standards are ridiculous and so toxic. I just feel so much more confident now, honestly, after I posted that video because I feel like I just kind of controlled the narrative on it," said Cabello.

