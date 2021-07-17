Camila Cabello embraces 'curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat' in body acceptance TikTok

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Camila Cabello attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Camila Cabello is spreading self love in her new, body positive TikTok .

The “Havana” singer posted the video from her car, and explained how she felt insecure about wearing a workout top that didn’t cover her stomach — until she really thought through why she wasn’t feeling so confident.

“I wasn't tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn't tuck it in all the time," the artist explained. "And I was like, 'Damn.' But then I reminded myself that being at war with your body is so last season."

The star, who stars in Amazon’s Cinderella, out on September 3, shared that she’s “grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do.”

"We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretchmarks and fat,” she added. “And we gotta own that, baby."

Cabello has preached body acceptance before . In an August 2019 Instagram Story, she wrote that she was upset when reading an article about how people were “body shaming” her, until she considered a new perspective.

"Honestly first thing I felt was super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like, oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn't suck in my stomach!" she shared. "But then I was like… of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body's not made of f**king rock, or muscle, for that matter."

More recently, fans praised the three-time Grammy nominee for photos of her refreshingly “normal” beach body during a Miami beach vacation with her boyfriend, singer Shawn Mendes, earlier this year.

One follower tweeted of the pics, "I'm sick and tired of y'all body-shaming every woman who doesn't have a flat stomach! Her body is beautiful and so is she."

