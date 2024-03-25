Cameron Diaz feels ‘beyond lucky’ to welcome her second child at 51

Congratulations are officially in order for one of the coolest couples in Hollywood. Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announced that they recently welcomed their second child, a son named Cardinal, sharing the news in a joyful Instagram post on Friday, March 22.

Sharing a photo of some colorful artwork presumably drawn by the Good Charlotte frontman that reads “A little bird whispered to me,” the duo wrote in their caption that they are “blessed and excited” to announce baby Cardinal’s birth, adding, “He is awesome.”

“We are all so happy he is here,” they continued. “For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute

☺

We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!”

Diaz, 51, and Madden, 45, are already parents to daughter Raddix, who was born in December 2019. But it seems they were “always hoping for a second baby, because they love being parents,” as a source close to the pair told PEOPLE after they posted their sweet birth announcement.

“For years, Cameron wanted to be a mom,” the inside source added. “She gets very emotional when she talks about the long journey to motherhood. She feels beyond lucky to now have two children.”

A source told Us Weekly back in 2022 that Diaz and Madden had been “looking into surrogate options for a while,” adding, “Benji always wanted a big family, and Cameron didn’t need to be persuaded after the arrival of their daughter.”

“They would love a boy, of course, but just want a healthy baby,” the source added. “The surrogacy with their daughter was something they had a lot of doubts about going in. It turned out to be the best thing they ever did.”

Prior to welcoming baby Cardinal, the Charlie’s Angels star gushed about becoming a mom in her forties in an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022. She called it “the hugest blessing,” adding, “I think because I am an older parent and I really worked hard to get a child, I’m very fortunate to have been able to take the time to do it and be there with her.”

Wishing the newly minted family of four all the love during these early days with their brand-new bundle of joy.