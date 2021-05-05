Cameran Eubanks Wimbley works her Southern Charm — and shares her 'favorite discoveries of the year'

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's no wonder that Cameran Eubanks Wimberly has been a reality-TV standby for over 15 years, first on MTV's Real World: San Diego and more recently, and show-stoppingly, on Bravo's Southern Charm. She's got two of the genre's most treasured assets — accessibility and relatability — in spades. She's sassy and goofy yet ultimately level-headed. So when viewers witness her social faux pas, romantic intrigues and everyday misadventures, they see themselves.

That relatability has been especially evident during the Covid-19 pandemic. Wimberly spent the early months of the global health crisis stressed about her husband, anesthesiologist Jason Wimberly, who had to soldier off to work in the highest of high-risk environments.

It also left her with another challenge: scads of at-home time with her 2-year-old daughter, Palmer. “It was just the two of us at home all day, every day,” she said, remembering spring 2020. “Thinking up little child games and ways to entertain a toddler does not come naturally to me, unfortunately."

Since then Wimberly has taken a proactive role in battling the pandemic, volunteering for vaccine trials and, of course, getting vaccinated. But that doesn't mean she hasn't taken the time to be good to herself and let her hair down. Here, she shares some of the things that have made life under quarantine bearable, healthy, even fun.

You think this is not "Essential"? Try enduring cabin fever with a toddler for a year! (Photo: Dermstore)

Any mom can tell you that "sheltering in place" is not all pajama parties and family feasts. "This year in quarantine with a small child has aged me rapidly," said the typically self-effacing Wimberly. "I have been using this day and night, religiously, for the past six months. It's like an all-in-one anti-aging miracle product. ... I feel like it's really made a difference in my skin."

Story continues

Face it: You stink. Donna's here to help. (Photo: Amazon)

And what comes with stress? Stinky, profuse perspiration. Wimberly found sweet sweat relief from the Moroccan jasmine, lily of the valley and bergamot tones in Donna Karan's cult-fave Cashmere Mist. "This is the only deodorant that works on me, because I sweat like a man," said Wimberly, who pounces on any opportunity to stock up: "I buy, like, three or four at a time."

Shop it: Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Deodorant/Antiperspirant, $79, amazon.com

Plug it in and make your home smarter and fresher faster than your BFF can say, "Did you guys have fish last night?" (Photo: Trypura)

Pandemic living makes us at one with our abodes in some strange ways. To wit: What's the point of you smelling all nice and fresh if your home stinks? Enter the Pura Smart Home Fragrance Diffuser. "This is one of my favorite discoveries of the year," Wimberly said. "It's like a high-end Glade PlugIn but ... better."

It's also, as she pointed out, a godsend for the more absent-minded among us: "It's a way to fragrance your home without burning a candle. I always leave candles burning, and I'm always paranoid that I'm going to burn my house down."

Shop it: Pura Smart Home Fragrance Diffuser, $39 (was $44), trypura.com

"One day"? We're thanking you now, dahling. (Photo: Amazon)

"I have no time to read nowadays," admitted Wimberly, "so when I'm in my car, I'm always listening to Audible. I think it's a supercool thing." Also super-cool: She's now an author! "My new book, One Day You'll Thank Me: Essays on Dating, Motherhood and Everything in Between, has done very well and I'm very proud of it."

You can snag it for free if you sign up for a 30-day trial membership. After that, should you decide to continue, a world of audiobooks is yours for just $15 per month.

Shop it:One Day You'll Thank Me: Essays on Dating, Motherhood, and Everything in Between, $free with 30-day Audible trial, amazon.com

Sure, you're happy to be a queen. For some people, though, it's a wee bit more complicated. (Photo: Netflix)

As someone who knows a little bit about interpersonal drama, it's no wonder that Wimberly has taken to the historical intrigues of a certain (in)famous family across the pond in The Crown. "It's such a great series," she gushed. "Something would happen, and I would fact-check it so see if it was true, and it really does parallel the life of the royals."

It's even brought out the fangirl in her: My favorite character is Prince Philip. RIP. He was awesome and I found him very likable." Still, she admitted, "I'm not sure I'd want to be in that family after watching that show."

Watch it free on Netflix with a subscription. Plans range from $9 to $18 a month.

A delicious, lickety-split dinner for the finicky baby inside us all. (Photo: Moe's)

Would you like some delicious Tex-Mex munchies to go with all that binge-watching and audiobook-listening? Yes, please! "We've been a big fan of Moe's quesadillas," said Wimberly, who has found Moe's delicious, quick, affordable fare to be a hit with one finicky family member in particular. "My daughter is superpicky. It's hard to get her to eat anything, but she can always eat a Moe's quesadilla."

Choose from steak, ground beef, pork, adobo chicken, even tofu!

Video by Nurys Castillo

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.