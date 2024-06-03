Cambridge Springs' creamery is one of 41 of the sweetest stops on the Great American Getaway

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — A Cambridge Springs creamery is on this year’s Ice Cream Trail.

The Sweet Anchor, 720 Venango Ave., is one of 41 stops on the state’s promotional event.

“No summer getaway is complete without a scoop of ice cream from a Pennsylvania creamery,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding Redding said in promoting the trail. “Knowing you’re supporting one of Pennsylvania’s more than 4,000 dairy farms just sweetens the adventure.”

Launched in 2018, Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail is a partnership of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and its PA Preferred program, the Department of Economic and Community Development’s Tourism Office, and the Center for Dairy Excellence.

“Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail is a fun and delicious way to support Pennsylvania small businesses and our dairy industry,” said Executive Deputy Secretary Hanna. “This year’s trail will take visitors all across the commonwealth and is a great way to spend time with friends and family this summer. The Shapiro Administration is proud to support the agriculture industry, which is one of the five key sectors included in Pennsylvania’s economic development plan to position the Commonwealth for strong economic growth and more good-paying jobs.”

Located in the heart Cambridge Springs, The Sweet Anchor works hard to incorporate its sweetness into the community it serves.

The family-owned and -operated business has been serving up smiles and sweet treats in Cambridge Springs since 2022. It is known for its weekly signature Anchor milkshakes and signature parfaits. It also offers several different flavors of hard ice cream, soft serve ice cream, milkshakes, specialty sundaes, flurries, floats and more.

Travelers can plan their adventures, learn about participating creameries, and sign up free at visitpa.com/scooped. Dedicated dairy lovers can accumulate points to earn prizes, including a commemorative stainless-steel ice cream scooper by visiting five stops, and a T-shirt with 10 stops.

Those who embark on the Ice Cream Trail are encouraged to share every sweet stop #PAScoops on visitpa.com’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest.

“The dairy industry is an economic driver for Pennsylvania, and 99 percent of our state’s dairy farms are family owned,” said Emily Barge, Center for Dairy Excellence communications and marketing manager. “Each summer, the Ice Cream Trail is a fun way for families from Pennsylvania and beyond to actually meet the dairy farm families who work around the clock, 365 days a year, to produce delicious dairy products and farm-fresh ice cream.”